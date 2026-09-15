How Young Raiders Showed Future Promise Against Dolphins

Over the past two offseasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have made no secret of their plan to depend on young players moving forward, adding nearly 20 players to their roster via the NFL Draft. Most of those players are on the active roster, with several more landing on the practice squad.

In two offseasons, the Raiders have quickly gone from having one of the league's oldest rosters to one of its youngest. Their waves of youthful talent were on full display during their Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, with multiple rookies and second-year players making an impact.

Since Raiders general manager John Spytek took over last offseason, Las Vegas has emphasized pairing youthful talent around established veterans. This is true on both sides of the ball, as the Raiders have assembled a roster with a solid mixture of experience and youth.

Although players develop at different speeds and positional needs often dictate if, when, and how much a player will play, the past two drafts have been fruitful for Las Vegas. Below are a few young Raiders who are trending in the right direction after Las Vegas' win over Miami.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-Year RB Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty broke Las Vegas' franchise record for rookie scrimmage yards behind one of the league's worst offensive lines and offensive coaching staffs last season. The second-year back's talent was undeniable, even during the Raiders' 3-14 campaign in 2025.

He showed just how good he can be with a competent coaching staff and supporting cast on Sunday, registering arguably his best game as a pro. Getting up by two scores early made Jeanty even more effective, since it allowed the Raiders to keep things simple.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday was the type of performance that warranted Las Vegas' decision to draft Jeanty No. 6 overall. Jeanty registered nearly 150 total yards and added two touchdowns. Kubiak explained how he and his staff approached the running back position against Miami.

“I think usually most games I've been in never turn out exactly how you plan it, and a lot of times you're riding a guy that has a hot hand. So, I think we've got two guys that are playing good football. Ashton [Jeanty] obviously had a really good game,” Kubiak said Monday after the game.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field after warm ups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-Year WR Jack Bech

Bech's performance against the Dolphins is what Las Vegas' front office had in mind when they drafted him. Three catches for 23 yards may not be much, but a 15-yard reception for a touchdown is invaluable in an offense that is handling the receiver position by committee. Kubiak explained.

“Looking back, all the things that Jack [Bech] has been through, and as hard as he has worked, I would say that I'm obviously really proud of Jack, and he should see that's just how he practices as well. So, it's no surprise to him that he had success in the game because that's how he approaches every day at work,” Kubiak said.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie RB Mike Washington

Washington's seven carries for 41 yards may not have seemed like much, but there were times last season when Las Vegas struggled to run the ball at all. Washington averaged nearly six yards per carry. That equates to nearly a first down every time he touched the ball.

Las Vegas could certainly use that, no matter what his final stats say. Those seven carries and 41 yards helped make Jeanty and the offense as a whole more effective. Still, Kubiak knows there is more in store for the rookie running back.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We expect more from Mike [Washington Jr.]. Not that he didn't play well. I'm saying Mike played really well, but if he were to get 10 more carries, I know he'd do a great job. But it was his first NFL game, and so we got a good look at how he responded against ones versus ones."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) intercepts the ball in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie DB Treydan Stukes

Stukes' rise to the starting position was one of the more notable aspects of training camp. The rookie defensive back recorded an interception that helped Las Vegas keep control of the game. Stukes was tied for the second-most tackles on Sunday. It was a small sample size, but plenty to like.