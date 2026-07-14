NFL Executives Reveal Truth About Raiders' Linderbaum Signing

Although the Las Vegas Raiders have been universally viewed as a rebuilding team heading into the 2026 NFL season, their moves throughout the offseason say otherwise, according to the front office.

Throughout the last several days, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has spoken with league executives, coaches, and scouts and compiled rankings for each position group. Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby ranked as the No. 4 pass rusher, and Brock Bowers ranked as the No. 1 tight end. Over the weekend, Fowler, based on his discussions around the league, compiled a list of the top 10 interior offensive linemen in the NFL. Here is where Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum ranked.

Linderbaum Ranked No. 8

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A heavy-handed center that can get to the second level," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "There aren't many of those at the center position who can do that at a high level. And he can run the show from a communication standpoint."

"Despite Linderbaum's impressive pass-blocking numbers, some coaches say he's a liability in that area at times and can 'float and help' with scheme protection instead of matching up one-on-one," Fowler said.

Overall Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we alluded to earlier, Las Vegas' front office, led by general manager John Spytek, aggressively explored the market, pursuing marquee free agents at multiple positions. Heading into free agency, Linderbaum was universally viewed as the best available center.

With a league-leading $121.7 million in cap space when the free agent window officially opened, Las Vegas wasted no time improving its roster with known commodities. That included Linderbaum, whom the Raiders made the highest-paid center in the league with a three-year, $81 million contract, which included $60 million guaranteed.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a run-blocking standpoint, Linderbaum is as good as they come, and that is arguably his best trait as an offensive lineman. However, his pass-blocking ability leaves much to be desired at times, which was a critique from several coaches, according to Fowler. Regardless, the Raiders have lacked stability on the offensive line for quite some time now. That was apparent last season, as Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell, and Kenny Pickett were cumulatively sacked 64 times.

With an immobile Kirk Cousins and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza entering the fray, Las Vegas smartly prioritized bolstering the offensive line. Over the last several years in the playoffs and Super Bowl, we have seen offensive line play be the difference between winning and losing. Without stability up front, it is virtually impossible to operate cohesively as an offense. Linderbaum could prove to be the most influential free agent acquisition of this past offseason.