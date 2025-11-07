Why the Jakobi Meyers Trade is More Complicated Than You Think
The Las Vegas Raiders finally made a trade happen for No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers had been looking for a trade since before the start of the season. After the Raiders did not want to give Meyers an extension going into the season, that is when Meyers requested the trade. It did not happen right away as the Raiders let it be known that they were not interested in trading Meyers. But that all changed as the Raiders got closer to the NFL trade deadline.
They were able to get a deal done that sent Meyers to the Jaguars for a fourth and sixth round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. It just made sense for both sides to find the best deal. And both sides got what they wanted, and it all worked out at the end of the day. Meyers finds himself with a team that is going to be in the race to make the playoffs. And the Silver and Black got draft capital for Meyers.
Ben Solak of ESPN called Meyers a winner and loser for the trade that went down earlier this week.
Deadline winner: WR Jakobi Meyers
Meyers really wanted to be traded -- he requested a move over the summer -- and he actually got traded. Excellent news!
Deadline loser: WR Jakobi Meyers
The Raiders' passing offense was pretty unhealthy, but I'm not sure Meyers' new home in Jacksonville is that much better. Injuries to Travis Hunter (knee, injured reserve), Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) and Dyami Brown (concussion) have created plenty of opportunity for Meyers in the short term, but it's hard to imagine he slots in above Thomas or Hunter in the pecking order once they return. And that's not even including Brenton Strange, the highly productive young tight end who is returning from his own injury (knee).
But will he get those numbers in Jacksonville, where the passing game has yet to truly blossom? There's some hope. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a 59.7% completion percentage on the season in large part because of drops.
The 19 drops on Lawrence passes lead all quarterbacks, but Meyers has only four drops in the past three seasons (283 targets) combined. A sure-handed receiver should quickly earn Lawrence's favor. If Thomas is out for a few weeks on top of Hunter's absence, Meyers will have the time -- and volume -- necessary to earn and retain Lawrence's trust.
