Kubiak Speaks on Ashton Jeanty’s 2026 Workload With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back from a horrendous 2025 season, which culminated in the worst record in the league and inheriting the No. 1 overall pick. That led Las Vegas to draft Fernando Mendoza with the aforementioned selection, expediting the rebuilding process.

With that being said, if the Raiders want to flip the script in 2026, they will need to establish a formidable rushing attack headlined by Ashton Jeanty . Earlier this week, head coach Klint Kubiak provided a preview of what the 2025 first-round pick's workload could look like this upcoming season.

What We Should Expect From Jeanty

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton [Jeanty]," Kubiak said. "I don't know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don't want to come off the field."

In this past draft, Las Vegas selected former Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round, raising speculation that Jeanty's days of being a workhorse back would be a short-lived experience. However, Kubiak emphasized that this is Jeanty's backfield.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I've said it before: I think it's important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and [we've] got to get them on the field as much as we can," Kubiak continued.

After a frustrating rookie season that featured 975 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on 266 attempts (3.7 yards per carry), Jeanty acknowledged that the operation needs to be better all around.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It was a tough, tough season, but I think there were a lot of moments where I could have been better, pushed myself [and] my teammates more," Jeanty said. "So, going in this year, just focused on getting way better."

"I want to help the team win as much as I can, and if I don't have to, I don't want to come off the field," Jeanty continued.

Main Takeaways

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders invested the No. 6 overall pick in Jeanty in last year's draft, and it was a prime example that infusing a running back into a system that lacks strong quarterback play and a serviceable offensive line will result in what transpired in 2025.

However, Las Vegas' front office ensured it would not be a problem next season, with the hire of Kubiak and the signing of center Tyler Linderbaum. In fact, the former Baltimore Ravens center was the first acquisition general manager John Spytek orchestrated in free agency. With the combination of an elite play-caller with what should be a vastly improved offensive line , the Raiders' rushing attack should be night and day compared to last season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Last season may have been an embarrassment for Las Vegas, but it is entering the 2026 NFL season with a clean slate, and based on the hires, incoming rookies, and free agent signings, the Raiders are ahead of schedule in their rebuilding process and could potentially be one of the league's surprise teams this upcoming season.