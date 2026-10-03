Major Statements Raiders Can Make in Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders have already exceeded expectations in the first three weeks of the 2026 NFL season, but there's still doubt about how legitimate they are.

A major reason for the reluctance to fully buy into what the Raiders have accomplished is the teams the Silver and Black have defeated during that span. En route to this 3-0 start , Las Vegas has defeated the Dolphins, Chargers, and Saints. Those teams are a combined 1-8, so these next few weeks are when the Raiders can showcase their worth in the league. Here's what Las Vegas can prove in Week 4.

Legitimate Playoff Contender

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may be too soon to label anyone outside of the established juggernauts as a playoff contender, but if the Raiders beat the Kansas City Chiefs , you have to include them in that conversation. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have looked like the prime version of themselves from multiple years ago, with Kenneth Walker III unlocking the offense.

Taking down Kansas City would prove the Raiders aren't to be messed with and would also put them in sole possession of first place in the AFC West. Although there’s still plenty of football to be played, that would technically strengthen Las Vegas' playoff positioning as a top-four seed in the AFC.

Defense Is Legit

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, based on what the Raiders have produced, this is one of the best defenses in the league. However, as mentioned, this success has come against two of the worst teams (Miami and Los Angeles). During this scoring start, the defense is allowing 18.0 points per game (sixth in the league), while compiling 10.0 sacks (fourth in the league) and four interceptions (most in the league).

With all due respect to the Raiders' first three opponents, the Chiefs' offense blows those teams away. Kansas City is averaging 29.3 points (sixth in the league), 263.0 passing yards (fifth in the league), and 153.3 rushing yards (fifth in the league). This will be a true test for the Raiders' defense.

Offense's Success Is Sustainable

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hugs running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this game requires both teams to score at will, it is an opportunity for head coach Klint Kubiak to showcase his playbook. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has nine touchdowns in three games, which wasn't anticipated, especially with Brock Bowers missing the first two games.

Bowers' return to the field last week proved substantial, as the Raiders eclipsed 30 points for the first time in nearly 40 games. Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs have been aggressive in dialing up blitzes to manufacture pressure and turnovers. The Raiders can counter that with the quick passing game and a formidable rushing attack headlined by Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. With their full allotment of weapons available, the Raiders' offense can validate itself.