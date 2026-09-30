What Raiders Learned About Division Rivals in Week 3

After three weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the last remaining undefeated teams in the league after defeating the New Orleans Saints 35-27 on Sunday.

While the Raiders have learned a lot about themselves , they have also gained knowledge about other teams in the league. That's even more the case when it comes to the AFC West. Here's what Las Vegas learned about its division rivals in Week 3.

Los Angeles Chargers: They're Done

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite forcing five turnovers, the Chargers fell to the Buffalo Bills 24-16 on Sunday. Los Angeles is now 0-3, with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on deck. Buffalo committed three turnovers in the first half, and the game was still tied 10-10 heading into halftime.

The Chargers' offense looks completely broken. Hiring Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator was supposed to unlock this unit, but it appears quarterback Justin Herbert has yet to gel with the system. The 28-year-old quarterback has compiled 627 passing yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions, while completing 59.1 percent of his passes.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on from the sidleine in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles was a heavy underdog against the Bills, but forcing five turnovers and losing is embarrassing. That's a gut-wrenching defeat, and the next three games are against the Seahawks, Broncos, and Chiefs. The Chargers may be 0-6.

Denver Broncos: Same Team as Last Season

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes under pressure from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver is 2-1, but its path to victory in those two wins is identical to how it won games last season. Across the first halves against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, the Broncos scored three points. Across the two second halves, Denver has compiled 47 points.

It's the Bo Nix experience, as the third-year quarterback at points looks completely inept, mostly in the first half. Then, when the team is forced into passing situations late in the game, he looks like an All-Pro quarterback. Nix's late-game heroics are good, and all, but that luck will eventually run out. What separates the great quarterbacks from the rest of the pack is consistency.

Kansas City Chiefs: Don’t Read Too Much Into Performance

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play before the snap against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes' effectiveness coming off a torn ACL was one of the top storylines of the offseason. The 31-year-old quarterback looked rusty in Week 1 against the Broncos, but the three-time Super Bowl MVP was elite against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

Against the Miami Dolphins, Mahomes and the offense were clicking on all cylinders in the first half, but stalled and were stagnant for the rest of the game. Kansas City defeated Miami 24-10, but it wasn't an impressive outing. That being said, you shouldn't read too much into this game, as good teams sometimes play down to their competition. The sense of urgency is lower, and players tend to go through the motions. Don't downgrade the Chiefs based on this performance.

What This All Means for the Raiders

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumbled ball during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with the Chiefs; the Raiders host them this weekend at Allegiant Stadium. Who would have thought that both teams would enter this matchup undefeated? Not me. Nevertheless, that's the situation, and the Raiders should feel they have a fighting chance in this contest. As noted, Las Vegas' coaching staff and players should expect the Chiefs to be much sharper than this past weekend.

As for the Chargers, we saw the Raiders defeat the Bolts a couple of weeks ago. As crazy as it sounds, Los Angeles shouldn't concern Las Vegas at all. The Chargers are reeling, and there appears to be no chance to recover.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver is one of the toughest teams to evaluate, as it was last season. If there's a lesson the Raiders can take from the past two weeks, it is that if they generate a lead against Denver, they shouldn’t take their foot off the pedal in the second half. If the Broncos continue their trend of struggling mightily in the first half, it will eventually prove costly.