Why Some Teams Frustrated at Raiders' Hot Start to Season

Throughout the offseason, we highlighted the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential surprise team this season.

After the first three weeks of the season, the Raiders are on track to back up that claim, going 3-0 with wins over the Dolphins, Chargers , and Saints. Las Vegas' fast start has caught the league by storm, proving to be a well-rounded team. With that in mind, here is why multiple teams around the league could be frustrated by the Raiders' fast start .

Las Vegas Less Likely To Be Sellers at Trade Deadline

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's only been three weeks, and the season can flip on a dime, but teams hoping to make a run at Maxx Crosby at the trade deadline want the Raiders to be reeling. Undefeated after three weeks, Las Vegas fully believes that it can compete for a playoff berth this season.

The upcoming stretch features the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, and Rams. We will learn a lot about the Raiders during this span, and going 2-2 would be a win. Regardless, teams probably had Crosby's name circled as a potential trade target heading into the season after the Baltimore Ravens nixed an agreed-upon deal for the 29-year-old pass rusher. The deal included two first-round picks.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into this season, the Raiders were widely viewed as a rebuilding team, having just drafted No. 1 overall. Not to mention, Klint Kubiak was entering his first year as an NFL head coach. However, Las Vegas orchestrated several free-agent moves that have proven to be substantial additions to the roster.

A lot can change in the coming weeks, but the Raiders appear on track to be a potential playoff team. If that's the case, any teams interested in the two-time All-Pro pass rusher may realize the window is closed and could stay that way for the remainder of the season.

Which Teams Should Be Upset?

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) celebrate after a safety against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Infusing an elite pass rusher is monumental for a team looking to make a playoff run. When assessing the landscape for teams that were in the market for Crosby, the Bears, Eagles, 49ers, Cowboys, and Lions should all be irked by the Raiders' success so far this season.

Things can always change, but for now, teams around the league should have contingency plans as the trade deadline nears. We’re still a long way from that, but it may be time for teams to prepare for other possibilities. Las Vegas hopes that door slowly closes even more as the season progresses, continuing to win games at a steady rate.