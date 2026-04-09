Raiders Make Another Quiet, but Smart Move

The Las Vegas Raiders have based their offseason moves on the notable additions they made in free agency, along with the addition of Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff. Las Vegas has plenty of new pieces on the coaching staff and on the roster that must be implemented this offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas' Value to the Raiders

Last season, Thomas played in nearly a quarter of the Raiders ' special teams snaps, and just over 30 percent of the team's special teams snaps. In a league where versatile players are valued greatly, Las Vegas understood the value that Thomas brings, as they began putting the pieces together.

Las Vegas sustained injuries to both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer in 2025. Thomas gives them a serviceable, and sizable option to use with Bowers and Mayer, or in place of one of the two. There would be a performance drop off from Bowers to Thomas, not as much between Mayer and Thomas.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The former fourth-round pick has an unknown amount of potential in an offense run by Kubiak. Las Vegas' offense will get the ball to whoever is open, which could be Thomas more than some may think at the moment. Thomas' natural, physical traits alone make him worth keeping on the roster.

The Raiders need all the talent they can get, and Thomas is a talent that fits in well at Las Vegas' third tight end spot. He would see the field much more on several other teams around the league that do not feature a former first and a former second-round pick at the tight end position.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) practices before the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Specifically, if the Raiders did not have one of the best tight ends in the league in Bowers, and another tight end in Mayer, who would be the top tight end on several other teams, Thomas' signing and presence would be more noteworthy.

Still, his skill set helps round out one of the best groups of tight ends in the league when healthy. Thomas is now an established veteran in the league and has found a home in Las Vegas. His recently signed contract may be for only one season, but if he makes it productive, he may be around a while.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Kubiak expressed his gratitude to the Raiders' front office for a strong free agency. Although the big, new, notable free agents may be what Kubiak is most thankful for from the free agency period, retaining some of their own pending free agents is arguably just as important.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think you're just so appreciative of John Spytek and his staff, Brian Stark, B [Brandon] Hunt, the whole pro personnel staff, how prepared they were going into free agency. They had a plan. Tom Delaney, signing the players,” Kubiak said at the league's Annual Meetings.

“Mr. [Mark] Davis allowing us to do all this just gives me so much confidence in the people that we have in the building, and we all want to win and they showed it and they got it done."