Raiders' Fernando Mendoza Making Strides With Cousins as Mentor

We are less than a month away from the start of the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp, and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza's development is one of the top priorities heading into the 2026 season.

While appearing on "The Rush" podcast hosted by Maxx Crosby , Mendoza spoke highly of Kirk Cousins and how the veteran quarterback prepares each and every day.

Mendoza's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, there's been a lot of great mentors in that quarterback room so far," Mendoza said. "A big thing with Kirk [Cousins] is the way that he just processes information, and it's not always just me overloading him with questions. It's sometimes taking a step back and listening to what he has to say, seeing the way he asks the coaches questions, seeing the way he writes notes, and then picking and choosing my points when to ask questions."

"The advice that he's given me is just off preparation. You see a common theme with all great quarterbacks and their being prepared, if not overprepared, and then making sure they're doing everything possible and being prepared to the max point in order to best serve their teammates and give themselves the best chance to succeed on Sundays."

Overall Takeaways

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' coaching staff and front office have made it abundantly clear that they prefer for Cousins to start the majority of the season. Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Klint Kubiak mentioned multiple times that the best way to develop a young quarterback entering his rookie season is to allow that player to sit and learn from the bench.

While Mendoza has been labeled as one of the most pro-ready quarterback prospects in recent drafts, there are still several areas he needs to improve in. Signing Cousins was a masterful move by Las Vegas, as he has mastered multiple offensive schemes, including the one that Kubiak is implementing with the Raiders.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an interesting upcoming season for Las Vegas, as it is universally assessed as a rebuilding franchise. However, the front office has acquired several players this offseason, who should expedite that process. The Raiders' roster is promising, but it is not yet close to complete. For instance, the wide receiver corps is still multiple pieces away, or at least one or two players who need to develop, before we can safely say that it is good enough to support a rookie quarterback.

It remains to be seen whether Mendoza starts a game this season, but if Cousins struggles or Kubiak makes the switch, it appears the rookie quarterback has the mental fortitude to handle the opportunity.