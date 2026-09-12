Why Raiders Facing Pressure in Week 1 Against Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders are just over 24 hours away from unveiling their new-look team, with head coach Klint Kubiak establishing a different-feeling culture.

Week 1 is always an exciting time for NFL teams, as offseason anticipation finally meets the realization that football is back. Las Vegas opens its 2026 NFL campaign with a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here are a few reasons the pressure is all on the Raiders in this matchup.

This Should Be a Cakewalk for Las Vegas

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts on the sideline near head coach Klint Kubiak during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Raiders are viewed, for the most part, as a rebuilding team, the front office’s moves this offseason indicate that it believes it has the foundational pieces to contend for a playoff spot. Whether you align with that thought process or not, Las Vegas is in a much better spot compared to previous seasons.

Additionally, the Dolphins are already looking forward to next offseason, with the 2027 NFL Draft circled on their calendars. Obviously, the players aren't thinking that way, but they can only do so much if they are thoroughly outmatched across the board. If the Raiders want to prove that they are more than just a middling team, winning this game is a must.

Schedule Quickly Turns Daunting

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This ties into the last point, but Las Vegas opening up its season against the Dolphins is a major blessing. However, after this week, the opposition ramps up immediately. In the ensuing six weeks, the Raiders face, in order, the Chargers, Saints, Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, and Rams.

I'm not sure that Las Vegas wins more than one game during that span. Building confidence with a win in the season opener will be monumental. The Raiders' two best chances of winning during that stretch would be against New Orleans and New England.

Miami Is Tanking for the No. 1 Pick

Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) reacts on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This also ties into the first point, but the Dolphins have made it clear that they are playing for the future based on what they've done this offseason. While the Raiders have made proactive moves to build a competitive roster, Miami seems to have acknowledged that it's not in a position to compete.

That's because the Dolphins have one of the worst contracts in the league on their books with Tua Tagovailoa, who is no longer on the team after signing a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in 2024. Also, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Ramsey were moved this offseason, and they make up some of the biggest contracts on Miami's books, and they aren't on the roster. All in all, the Raiders have no excuse to lose this game on Sunday.