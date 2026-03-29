The Las Vegas Raiders have an important few weeks ahead of the draft. As they enter their second NFL Draft under general manager John Spytek, it cannot be overstated how critical this draft will be. It will be even more critical after a subpar overall rookie campaign by the Raiders' 2025 draft class.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How to Move Forward

Las Vegas ' 2026 draft class must produce multiple contributors aside from presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders' new coaching staff will do what they can to help bring along the 2025 class quicker, but the 2026 class must hit the ground running. Finding the right players helps.

The Raiders had a solid start to free agency, but their roster still needs to add a significant amount of talent in the upcoming draft. The Raiders' moves in free agency has helped narrow down what it is the Raiders need most from the draft.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas addressed its offensive line, defensive line, and linebackers by spending heavily on proven free agents at those positions. The intensity and precision with which the Raiders' front office addressed those positions and did not address others make their draft plans more evident.

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently gave insight into how he approaches roster building via the draft and free agency.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I learned a long time ago, if you start forcing needs, you're going to end up picking guys too early and then regret it. So, when it lines up, and you've got a need, and it's the best guy, it's awesome. It really is,” Spytek said.

“But we're never just going to say, 'We've got this need, and so we're just going to force a player.' That's the wrong way to do it. It's not team building."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not drafting for need is undoubtedly a safe way to approach the draft. Doing so is how the Raiders landed Brock Bowers one season after drating Michael Mayer in the second round. In that instance, even under a different general manager, taking the best player available worked out well.

The Raiders should take a similar approach in the upcoming draft. However, they should also keep in mind that they are not bound by either train of thought. After selecting Mendoza with the top pick in the draft, the Raiders take a mix of both ideals when deciding who to draft.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders added a center and a guard in free agency, but did not add an offensive tackle. Although Spencer Burford can play offensive tackle, he was signed to play guard. This quiet move likely rounds out the Raiders' group of needs.

During the draft, expect the Raiders to add to their group of cornerbacks, offensive tackles, linebackers, and wide receivers. If the Raiders can find another immediate contributor or two, in addition to Mendoza, they have had just about the best offseason as reasonably possible.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images