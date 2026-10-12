NFL World Goes Crazy As Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Takes Field
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The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a disheartening loss on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots 45-17.
Losing by that margin let head coach Klint Kubiak give Fernando Mendoza worthwhile snaps. It goes without saying this wasn't the result Las Vegas wanted, but it let the team see Mendoza in a regular-season game. Here's how the NFL world reacted to Mendoza's debut.
Mendoza's First Time Taking the Field
With just over six minutes left in the game, Las Vegas waved the white flag and took out most of their starters. The rookie quarterback took the field, with an opportunity to gain invaluable experience early in his career.
Mendoza's Performance
The No. 1 overall pick looked the part, and his arm strength was on full display. More importantly, Mendoza looked completely comfortable, completing 6-of-8 passes for 48 yards. Mendoza connected with five different pass catchers, navigating the pocket and going through his reads swiftly.
One Glimpse of Mendoza, and Fans Are Stirring Up Conversations
Mendoza certainly looked sharp, but fans wasted no time suggesting the Raiders consider making a quarterback change. Obviously, it was an ugly performance in a 28-point loss, but it's not as if Kirk Cousins was the culprit for the defeat. The 38-year-old quarterback completed 19-of-28 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown.
Future Looks Bright
After starting the season 3-0 and now losing two straight games, it's easy for fans to panic, especially with the upcoming stretch. However, there are two reasons not to panic. One, Las Vegas is still above .500 and is the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Second, the Raiders' future is bright with their long-term franchise quarterback in the building. It's a quick snapshot, but Mendoza illustrated what he's capable of.
What Raiders' Offense Could Like With Mendoza
Cousins has been excellent this season, throwing three touchdowns in each of the first three games. The 15-year veteran has fit seamlessly into Kubiak's system. That said, Mendoza's mobility was apparent on Sunday. The rookie quarterback extended and made plays with his legs.
With all due respect to Cousins, he doesn't provide that element, so it limits what Kubiak and the coaching staff can call. While Kubiak wants Cousins to keep the offense on schedule and ahead of the sticks, it's nice to have a quarterback who can create plays outside the constructs of the scheme.
The NFL world was certainly excited to see Mendoza take the field.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.