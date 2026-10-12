NFL World Goes Crazy As Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Takes Field

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a disheartening loss on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots 45-17.

Losing by that margin let head coach Klint Kubiak give Fernando Mendoza worthwhile snaps. It goes without saying this wasn't the result Las Vegas wanted, but it let the team see Mendoza in a regular-season game. Here's how the NFL world reacted to Mendoza's debut.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza's First Time Taking the Field

With just over six minutes left in the game, Las Vegas waved the white flag and took out most of their starters . The rookie quarterback took the field, with an opportunity to gain invaluable experience early in his career.

Fernando Mendoza hace su debut en la NFL sustituyendo a Kirk Cousins en el último cuarto con los Raiders perdiendo por 28 puntos. pic.twitter.com/xKg9YQnpow — The Spanish Huddle (@SpanishHuddle) October 11, 2026

Seeing Fernando Mendoza march out today had me like pic.twitter.com/xwrVqYP72L — Xander 'Zuko' (ง’̀-‘́)ง (@ZukoIsUcey) October 11, 2026

Mendoza's Performance

The No. 1 overall pick looked the part, and his arm strength was on full display. More importantly, Mendoza looked completely comfortable, completing 6-of-8 passes for 48 yards. Mendoza connected with five different pass catchers, navigating the pocket and going through his reads swiftly.

Fernando Mendoza with a strike in his NFL debut today.



Finished 6/8 in one drive down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/LaBCy5JFOx — Hoosier Huddle (@Hoosier_Huddle) October 11, 2026

Fernando Mendoza, first play with the Raiders pic.twitter.com/9TmBNGfaf3 — NFTPartners (@NFTPartners) October 11, 2026

One Glimpse of Mendoza, and Fans Are Stirring Up Conversations

Mendoza certainly looked sharp, but fans wasted no time suggesting the Raiders consider making a quarterback change. Obviously, it was an ugly performance in a 28-point loss, but it's not as if Kirk Cousins was the culprit for the defeat. The 38-year-old quarterback completed 19-of-28 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown.

I could see the Raiders eventually trading Kirk Cousins and rolling with Fernando Mendoza https://t.co/QK44lewPfA — Stephen Mac (@Stephen_Mac03) October 11, 2026

Fernando Mendoza looked better on his first NFL drive than Kirk Cousins did today.



Just saying. — Sam (@SamuelDaHooper) October 11, 2026

Future Looks Bright

After starting the season 3-0 and now losing two straight games, it's easy for fans to panic, especially with the upcoming stretch. However, there are two reasons not to panic. One, Las Vegas is still above .500 and is the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Second, the Raiders' future is bright with their long-term franchise quarterback in the building. It's a quick snapshot, but Mendoza illustrated what he's capable of.

This is what Raider Nation should be excited about. Starting 3-0 was fun but don’t let it blind you.



The goal is, and always will be, to build a team around Fernando Mendoza. https://t.co/cRcKM95Gv8 — ⓛⓔⓞ (@3Jszn) October 11, 2026

🚨 Preview of A New Era in Las Vegas. Fernando Mendoza Throws His First Pass.



Despite the loss the Raiders have a lot to be excited about. A 3-2 start and they get their first taste of their long-term future.



Kirk Cousins leads the team for now. But here is who has next 👇.… pic.twitter.com/1YnybjLscQ — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) October 11, 2026

What Raiders' Offense Could Like With Mendoza

Cousins has been excellent this season, throwing three touchdowns in each of the first three games. The 15-year veteran has fit seamlessly into Kubiak's system. That said, Mendoza's mobility was apparent on Sunday. The rookie quarterback extended and made plays with his legs.

With all due respect to Cousins, he doesn't provide that element, so it limits what Kubiak and the coaching staff can call. While Kubiak wants Cousins to keep the offense on schedule and ahead of the sticks, it's nice to have a quarterback who can create plays outside the constructs of the scheme.

Mendoza needs to start. Kirk can’t maneuver this o-line. Fernando can extend drives with his legs — Max FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸 (@RaiderMax5) October 11, 2026

Fernando Mendoza got the ball quick to receivers benson had a drop on 3rd down Dozer damn near picked it up on his legs 4th & 5 almost rook 💪 — King (@VroKingeli8) October 11, 2026

The NFL world was certainly excited to see Mendoza take the field.