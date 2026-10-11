Predicting Raiders’ Top Offensive Leaders Against Patriots

Following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to return to winning ways as they travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Las Vegas has been one of the surprise stories in the NFL this season, jumping out to a 3-1 start. The offense and defense have been extremely impressive during this stretch. With that in mind, we'll focus on the offense and predict the Raiders’ statistical leaders against the Patriots.

Kirk Cousins

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 25-of-33 for 227 yards and two touchdowns

The 38-year-old quarterback threw a season-high 52 passes last week against Kansas City. Las Vegas shouldn't be forced into a pass-heavy game script on Sunday. However, the Raiders should have no issues throwing on New England's defense, with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis both out.

With head coach Klint Kubiak calling plays, we've seen Cousins revitalized after two disappointing seasons in Atlanta. Fans of the Silver and Black should be relatively confident in Las Vegas' passing attack in Week 5.

Ashton Jeanty

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 15 carries for 72 yards; three receptions for 16 yards

Jeanty's practice status was inconsistent throughout the week, and he is listed as questionable heading into Sunday. The second-year running back traveled with the team. The coaching staff hopes Jeanty plays, and if he does, he should be able to handle a healthy workload.

However, the Raiders could deploy Mike Washington Jr. more often, which could mean Jeanty has fewer carries than projected. Even if Jeanty suits up, Washington Jr. deserves to be featured in the rushing attack.

Brock Bowers

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Stat Line: nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown

As mentioned, New England's secondary is banged up. The third-year tight end is matchup-proof, accumulating 16 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games. Bowers is the clear top pass-catching option in the Raiders' passing attack, and that will be on full display on Sunday.

Tre Tucker

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: four receptions for 45 yards

Tucker has established himself as the Raiders' WR1 . His best game of the season came in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he recorded five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.

The 25-year-old wideout has failed to eclipse four receptions and 44 yards in each of the other three games this season, which is indicative of his Week 5 stat line projection.