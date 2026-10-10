How Raiders Can Adapt to Jeanty's Potential Availability Concerns

Over the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL season, several surprising developments have emerged across the league.

That includes the Las Vegas Raiders, who have jumped out to a 3-1 start and are in second place in the AFC West . Their lone loss came against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was an impressive performance. The Raiders are looking to bounce back when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

It's been a nearly flawless start to the season for the Silver and Black. However, running back Ashton Jeanty could be dealing with potential injury concerns heading into Sunday. During the week of preparation leading up to Sunday's game against the Patriots, the 22-year-old running back's participation has been concerning. Here's a look at his practice status and what it means for Las Vegas in Week 5 and potentially beyond.

Jeanty's Practice Reports

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year running back's participation in practice has been steadily declining. On Wednesday, Jeanty was a full participant, was limited on Thursday, and didn't practice on Friday. Jeanty is listed as questionable for Sunday, and his steady decline throughout the week could put his availability for Sunday in serious jeopardy.

During his press conference on Friday, head coach Klint Kubiak was asked about the extent of Jeanty's injury, but he didn't seem overly concerned that it had hindered the running game.

What This Means for the Raiders

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may be an injury Jeanty deals with all season. As mentioned, he suffered a sprained ankle in training camp, and typically, sprained ankles can be tricky to navigate. The former 2025 first-round pick hasn't missed a game yet.

However, you can argue that the ailment has affected Jeanty, as he's averaged less than three yards per carry in two of the last three games. Additionally, Jeanty appeared to hurt his ankle against the Chiefs when it was rolled up on in the third quarter.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr (4) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, this isn't to say Raiders fans should panic, but it’s something worth monitoring as the season progresses, especially if Jeanty keeps playing through it. That could further aggravate the ailment or prevent Jeanty from playing at 100 percent this season. With Mike Washington Jr. in the backfield, Kubiak should use the rookie running back more often to ensure Jeanty stays as healthy as possible throughout the regular season. Sitting him out this week could be best for the long term.