New Realities Emerging for Raiders After Four Games

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend, but it was a significant outing for the Silver and Black.

Despite starting the season 3-0, many questioned the Raiders' legitimacy because their wins came against the Dolphins, Chargers, and Saints. Week 4 was the first real test Las Vegas went through, and it's safe to say they passed with flying colors. Here's what we learned about the Raiders in their 30-27 loss to the Chiefs .

Las Vegas Is a Playoff Contender

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid greets Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're only a fourth of the way through the 2026 NFL season, so this may sound premature, but the Raiders have shown enough to believe this isn't a fluke. Las Vegas dictated terms in the first half and held the Chiefs at bay through the third quarter before Kenneth Walker III ripped off a 76-yard run.

The upcoming stretch - Patriots, Bills, and Rams - will reveal a lot more about the legitimacy of this sentiment. Even if Las Vegas loses two of those three games, it should still be in a favorable spot in the AFC playoff picture. Four teams in the AFC are 0-4, including the Texans, Chargers, Titans, and Dolphins, who you could consider de facto eliminated. The Raiders' roster is more complete than people give it credit for, and a postseason berth is viable.

The Defense Is for Real

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you didn't watch this game and just saw that the Chiefs scored 30 points, you would think it was a poor defensive performance. However, that wasn't the case. As mentioned, Las Vegas allowed 10 points in the first half. Additionally, Kansas City's offense relied on a few explosive plays to drive in points.

Outside of those plays, the Chiefs struggled to string together long drives throughout the game. Kansas City also got seven points off a fumbled kickoff return. It's nearly impossible to prevent an opposing team from scoring when it starts with the ball inside the red zone. Not to mention, the Raiders kept Patrick Mahomes in check, as the 31-year-old quarterback completed 15-of-30 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, while being sacked twice.

Kirk Cousins Is the Season-Long Answer

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring injury, the 38-year-old quarterback is primed to start all 17 games, allowing Fernando Mendoza to redshirt his rookie season. Cousins was forced to throw the ball over 50 times, completing 31-of-52 attempts for 365 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

This season, the 15-year veteran has thrown for 1,026 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. Las Vegas' rushing attack hasn't even clicked yet. Imagine when Ashton Jeanty finally gets going. This offense could be one of the most well-rounded units when it all comes together.