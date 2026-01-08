One Position Coach Hire the Raiders Must Consider

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of overhauling their coaching staff after moving on from Pete Carroll.

A lot went wrong in Carroll’s first and only season leading the Silver and Black, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders could not move the ball well enough to remain competitive in most games.

One of the biggest reasons for that was the offensive line's poor performance. The Raiders could not move the ball on the ground or through the air because of how bad they were in the trenches. However, a solution is now available. With the Atlanta Falcons firing Raheem Morris, the talented coaches from their staff can be hired.

That includes offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who helped turn Atlanta’s unit around in a short amount of time. He would do wonders with the Raiders’ group of young, talented linemen. The Raiders should consider hiring Ledford, and it shouldn’t take much thought from General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady.

Why the Raiders should hire Dwayne Ledford

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons Dwayne Ledford during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ledford has been with the Falcons since 2021, when former head coach Arthur Smith hired him. When Morris took over, he retained Ledford as a believer in what he had done for Atlanta’s offense.

He was at Louisville before joining the Falcons as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and OL coach, and he has since been instrumental in helping Atlanta’s run game develop into one of the most dangerous ground attacks in the league.

UofL offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford opens his home in Lake Forest to the offensive line for team dinners during the football season. 9/5/19 Uoflfootballdinner Pearl04 | Marty Pearl/Special to Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ledford has done tremendous work with players like guard Matthew Bergeron , center Ryan Neuzil, and All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom. The Raiders should consider hiring Ledford to work with players like Jackson Powers-Johnson, Caleb Rogers, and Charles Grant .

Ledford’s ability to develop offensive linemen has helped players like Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier become one of the most effective running back duos in the league. If the Raiders were able to poach him, he could do the same thing with Ashton Jeanty.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The rookie running back had a great season despite playing behind such a poor O-Line. Imagine what Jeanty would look like behind an actually developed unit.

The Raiders still haven’t hired a head coach, so thinking about who the offensive line coach will be feels like getting too far out ahead of their skis. However, Las Vegas’ offensive line has been a mess for the last few seasons, so it is fair to consider hiring an available coach like Ledford.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We might not know who the next head coach will be for a few weeks, but that coach should consider bringing Ledford into the operation. He could help revolutionize the Silver and Black offense.

