One Splash Trade the Raiders Should Consider at QB

The Las Vegas Raiders must address the quarterback position this offseason if they want any chance to improve next season. Over the last few seasons, the quarterback position has been a huge problem for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders have tried many different things in terms of bringing a quarterback to be that leader on the offensive side of the ball, but it simply hasn't worked out. Now, they face the same problem and another offseason looking to solve it.

The Raiders will have options again this offseason on how they want to figure out the most important position in the NFL. The questions will come. How will the Raiders land the right quarterback? Can the Raiders get a big-time name and turn it around next season?

Or will the Raiders finally draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft? The most important thing for the Raiders is that the front office and the head coach agree on the decision they make at quarterback.

Raiders Having QB Options this Offseason

As the season is coming to a close, there is a lot of noise coming out of Baltimore with the Ravens about their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson has not been healthy for most of the season, and now his team could miss the playoffs. If that happens, there could be some moves that the Ravens make that could potentially see them trading the star quarterback.

If that is the case, the Raiders could have the assets in picks and players that could get the Ravens attention and at least take a phone call on Jackson.

"I could absolutely see them taking a phone call from the Raiders and the Dolphins," said Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "Why would the Raiders and Dolphins do that? Have you watched the Raiders play, the last five years? There are about six quarterbacks that I would not take a call on. But I would take a call for three first for Lamar Jackson. Lamar, for me, was in the first group and now he is transitioning into the second one. I will take phone calls."

Jackson would give the Raiders the answer they have been looking for at the quarterback position right away. The contract would be something the Raiders would have to take on, but they will have the money to do it. If Jackson is an option for the Silver and Black, it would be a stunning trade.

