The Raiders Only Have One Option Left at QB
The Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to have it figured out at the quarterback position coming into the 2025 NFL season, and after they traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith this past offseason. Things were looking good for the Silver and Black at the most important position on the football field.
Fast forward to Week 11 of this season, and it has not been kind to the Raiders and especially Smith, who has struggled to play good football and get this offense going in the right direction.
The season has not gone like they expected it to. They are losing games left and right and some in ways we have seen the Raiders lose for a long time now. The Raiders have not been competitive like head coach Pete Carroll has talked about or wanted to be as well. He said that he is not used to this and that it is horrible the way the season has gone. The Raiders have eight games left to figure out how they are going to move into the future.
The biggest question comes at the quarterback position. Many of Raider Nation and people around the league have started to look at the offseason for the Raiders in 2026. Many want the Raiders to take a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. And if the Raiders season continues to go the way it has been, they will be at the top of the draft board.
Impact of 2026 NFL Draft on Geno Smith
"Probably the end of his time in Las Vegas. If the Raiders get the No. 1 pick, that almost certainly means Smith won't have turned his season around and the Raiders could be looking at a lot of changes, including at quarterback," said Dan Graziano of ESPN. "Smith does have $18.5 million in guaranteed salary coming in 2026 no matter what, and another $8 million becomes fully guaranteed if he's still on the roster on the third day of the league year next March."
"But because of the way the Raiders handle bonus structure in their veteran contracts, that $18.5 million is all the dead money they'd have to carry on their 2026 salary cap for Smith if they cut him before the third day of the league year."
"Given how sharply Smith's play has tailed off this season, the Raiders must make a future quarterback investment. But given coach Pete Carroll's history of winning with defense and developing Day 2 quarterbacks (like Smith, as well as Russell Wilson), I could see the Raiders staying here and making the hero call on a defensive player. They'd certainly be the hardest team to figure out if they get the top pick."
