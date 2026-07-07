How Rookie Fernando Mendoza Will Earn Raiders Fans’ Support

For the first time in a long time, there is hopeful energy around the Las Vegas Raiders as they enter a new NFL season.

Selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick goes a long way toward generating that buzz. While most top picks expect to inherit respect from their fans, the Indiana product acknowledges that he will need to earn that. Additionally, newly hired head coach Klint Kubiak has recognized Mendoza's work ethic and willingness to learn.

Mendoza's Thoughts

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There is fanfare, and there is excitement, and I just try to [earn respect] by controlling the controllables because expectations are all in the future tense," Mendoza said. "If I focus on the present tense, I know that I will be able to get there one day in the future. But worrying about the future is not going to do me any good right now. So, I'm just trying to work every single day."

Kubiak's Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, he's working his tail off. He's gotten a ton better," Kubiak said of Fernando Mendoza . "Putting the work in. I think it is an adjustment [for Mendoza to play under center], but with anyone coming into the league, you've got to put the work into it, and he's done that."

"We're going to ask him to play under center, we're going to ask him to play in [shotgun], we're going to ask him to play in the pistol, all of our quarterbacks, and that's not just us. It's a league-wide thing. But the things we've asked him to improve on, he's been diligent at."

Main Takeaways

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is everything you want to hear from your future franchise quarterback, regardless of whether he takes a single snap this season or not. Above the shoulders, Mendoza exudes everything a franchise quarterback should be. As noted, Mendoza will need to learn how to operate from under center, as he predominantly lined up in shotgun formation at Indiana.

Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff have made it abundantly clear that the plan for the rookie quarterback in 2026 is to sit and learn behind Kirk Cousins . Barring a performance catastrophe or injury, the 38-year-old quarterback is primed to start all 17 games. Obviously, that is not a guarantee, and we do not know what will transpire during the season.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders struggle out of the gates and are trending towards missing the playoffs at the midway point of the season, we could see Kubiak give Mendoza a shot on the field. With that being said, I do not expect to see Mendoza playing under center until the latter half of the regular season. Nevertheless, the Raiders are taking the right approach with Mendoza's development , which is one of the most important components this upcoming season.