Raiders' Rookie, Sophomore Power Rankings Following Loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders entered this season with big plans for several of the young players they added to their roster in the past two drafts. Four games into the season, with a 3-1 record, it's clear that the plan is in full swing, and the Raiders are ready to let those players learn quickly.

Las Vegas' surprise start to the season has bought them more room for mistakes from a young roster. Still, a tough loss against the Kansas City Chiefs put those mistakes on full display. The vast experience of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and others was too much for Las Vegas .

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr (4) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman (17) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Move

Las Vegas' 3-1 start to the season was more than they could have realistically asked for entering the season. The Raiders will now take what they learned from a tough loss to possibly the best team in the league and move on to their upcoming road matchup against the New England Patriots.

However, before Las Vegas can worry about the Patriots, it must address what it needs to fix as a team. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shared his thoughts on how a young roster like the Raiders' can make the most of the time they have before game day.

“All I know is to have good habits and to watch and make sure my teammates have great habits, and if we do that, I believe process over outcome that you're going to be pleased with the outcome more often than not,” Cousins said following the game.

“So, the way we work Monday through Saturday is really what I pay attention to, and then I believe that if you're doing the right things there, Sunday you're going to give yourself the best chance. I think we've had good habits, and we just have to keep growing together. Just as I'm talking, I'm just thinking of a play here or play there that we should have been able to execute, and maybe it would have been the difference. That's pro football. It's why it's a great league, but it's also why it'll beat you up."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) jumps over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are leaning into putting a lot of responsibility on their young players. The hope is that the early experience will pay off for Las Vegas down the road.

Below are Las Vegas' most impactful rookies and second-year players from Sunday afternoon.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Hezekiah Masses

The rookie cornerback faced Chris Olave in Week 3 and a Chiefs offense that was determined to bring him back down to earth after a strong start to his career in the first three games. It was a tough outing for Masses, but he still did well overall.

Masses should expect the Raiders' remaining opponents to target him moving forward after his performance on Sunday. Luckily, Las Vegas has one of the best pass rushes in the league that Masses will continue to benefit from playing behind.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a twenty-two touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DB Treydan Stukes

Stukes' return to the field against Kansas City confirmed there is a difference between him and Isaiah Pola-Mao. The Raiders must keep developing Stukes while also figuring out their plans if he's unavailable to play again later this season.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty's stock rarely ever goes down, as he rarely has a bad game because of his own doing. Right now, it is clear he is far from healthy, and it is affecting his game. Still, Las Vegas needs Jeanty on the field, as Jeanty at 75% is still their best running back.

Jeanty is a foundational part of Las Vegas' rebuild. The cuts and moves Jeanty is known for require healthy ankles. Jeanty's injury shortly before the season started is impacting their ground game right now.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) gets set in his stance before the snap during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Caleb Rogers

Rogers filled in for Jackson Powers-Johnson on Sunday. Like everyone else on the field, Rogers shone in some areas but still needs improvement in others. Still, the Raiders' offensive line allowed zero sacks on over 50 passes from Cousins.

Rogers needs more work, but Sunday confirmed he can hold his own on an offensive line like Las Vegas has right now. Still, Rogers must improve, as there were a few weaknesses displayed.