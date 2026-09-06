Raiders Should Have Confidence Entering Dolphins Week

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to open the 2026 season as they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Allegiant Stadium.

It should be fun for Raider Nation to get to start the season at home, as the Raiders haven't opened the season in front of their home crowd since 2021 -- the first time fans were allowed in the new stadium.

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fans celebrate the game winning touchdown by wide receiver Zay Jones (7) against the Baltimore Ravens during overtime at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

That feels like a lifetime ago, doesn't it? In a football sense, the Raiders have lived what seems like three lifetimes since then.

They host a Dolphins team that may be among the worst in the league this season. Miami is rebuilding, and it may take that team longer than the Raiders.

Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley signals against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For that reason, the Raiders should have a fun opening game. Let's break down the Dolphins and why the Raiders should have a good shot at winning.

Why the Raiders Can Beat the Dolphins

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Dolphins lack established NFL talent after trading away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and releasing defensive lineman Bradley Chubb. With a new coach and general manager, Miami is hitting the reset button.

The Raiders are, too, but their reset won't take as long before the team can contend again. They are much further along than the Dolphins, so this game should tilt in favor of the Silver and Black. Particularly, the Dolphins have few talented pass-catchers, leaving oft-injured tight end Greg Dulcich and two rookie receivers, Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, as their top options. They also lack defensive back talent, with rookie first-round pick Chris Johnson as arguably their best option on the boundary.

Which Dolphin to Watch For

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back De'Von Achane has developed into one of the best at his position in the league, totaling more than 3,000 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in his three-year career. He has game-breaking speed, and the Dolphins will likely give him the ball often because he is the best offensive player on the team.

He may be the best overall player on the team, so he will be Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard's focus. If the Raiders can slow down Achane, which is difficult to do, they should be in good shape. If not, he will run wild, opening up the passing game for Miami.

Raider Excitement

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are building momentum with Klint Kubiak and the current roster, looking like they can be more competitive than expected in 2026. The Dolphins won't be much of a test early on, but a win would be a step in the right direction.

Las Vegas should feel confident going into this game, as it has a better roster than Miami. That will be a major reason why the Raiders will leave Week 1 with a victory.