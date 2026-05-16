Raiders Ticket Inflation: How Expensive Are Tickets and Did Prices Increase?

The Las Vegas Raiders may have done their fair share of losing recently, but heading into those respective seasons, and the 2026 season, that losing has not impacted ticket prices. At least not on the front end of things.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders Tickets

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fans hold a sign during a game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has had some of the highest average ticket prices among National Football League teams over the past few seasons. Games against average teams are currently being sold for around $150 to sit in reserve seats near the top of the stadium at Raiders home games.

Those prices jump significantly more for the Raiders' more notable games, such as their matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. The prices drop once the Raiders leave Las Vegas and hit the road, as many other cities they are scheduled to play in do not offer what Las Vegas does.

Look for Deals. Timing Matters

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tickets are bound to cost the most at this point in the offseason, before any games have been played, and hope is at its highest. However, if things go the way they have for the Raiders, there should be some deals available to several of the Raiders' home and away games this season.

Late-season matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, and Arizona Cardinals are likely to be more affordable once the season starts and losses begin to pile up across the league. There has not been much of an increase in tickets, but a decrease is still possible.

Worth the Cost of Admission...They Hope

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have one of the most difficult schedules in the league. In terms of tickets, this could help consumers, as losses make tickets more affordable in a time when everything is much more expensive than it once was. However, if they do better than expect, prices could skyrocket.

Raiders general manager John Spytek hopes the latter happens, and that the new roster he assembled will get off to a hot start. Spytek is probably not much concerned with ticket costs, but the product he and the rest of the Raiders front office put on the field will directly impact those costs.

Feb 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general overall view of the Allegiant Stadium exterior. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The league is littered with when you get the top pick right, those guys are franchise altering players. There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players,” Spytek said.

“And the players are the ones that have to go out there and do it. And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA;A general overall view of Allegiant Stadium during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A true home-field advantage is something the Raiders have missed since moving to Las Vegas, yet they still have one of the highest average ticket costs of any team in the league. Often, the Raiders have the highest average ticket price of any team in the league, despite their recent losing ways.

This is proof that the Raiders' brand is still strong and would likely grow even stronger if they were ever able to turn things around on the field. There is only one way to go for the Raiders, and that is up. Whichever direction they go, the cost of seeing them in person will go with them.