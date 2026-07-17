Tom Brady's Blunt Message to Raiders Rookie Fernando Mendoza

Former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Fernando Mendoza was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to become the future cornerstone of the franchise.

The Raiders have been through dark times over the last few years, compiling a 7-27 record over the last two seasons. However, a highly successful offseason, marked by free-agent signings and key draft selections, has positioned Las Vegas to gain some momentum.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, has been vocal regarding the disastrous 2025 season and what he expects heading into 2026. He has now shared some tough love for Mendoza heading into his rookie year.

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady (left) speaks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tom Brady Has Honest Message for Raiders Rookie Fernando Mendoza

In a recent appearance on Fox Business, host Liz Claman asked Brady for his thoughts so far on Mendoza. Brady had a clear and honest message.

"Well, I love Fernando [Mendoza], but Fernando's like every other young rookie, and he's got to go out there and earn it like everybody else," Brady said. "And I'm excited about the opportunity for our team to have him as the first overall pick. He's done a lot of hard work to get to this point. But at the same time, like everyone at their age, none of these young players, none of these rookies, have ever had a meaningful snap in the NFL."

"Their career and their journey will be determined by the work that they put in, by the adversities that they overcome. By the kind of teammate and team player that they are."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outlook for Mendoza As Rookie in Las Vegas

The Raiders want to take Mendoza's development slow and methodically, allowing the 2026 top draft choice to adjust to the NFL game as much as possible before throwing him onto the field.

Las Vegas signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins this offseason, who is widely expected to be the Week 1 starter for the franchise. It is unclear when Mendoza will make his NFL debut, and it may not even occur during his rookie year in the league.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects of the last few NFL Drafts, but as Brady said, he still has to go out there and earn it. The former Hoosier hasn't done anything to suggest he doesn't want it for himself, and it will eventually be up to him to take this Raiders team to new heights.