Tre Tucker Excited For Raiders’ New-Look Offense
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It's safe to assume the Las Vegas Raiders will look drastically different in 2026 compared to last season, which culminated in the franchise inheriting the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. The newly hired head coach, Klint Kubiak, will be a major reason why the Raiders should see major improvements next season.
Kubiak's schematics and approach have already caught the attention of the players, including wide receiver Tre Tucker, who discussed his experience in past years and how that will help him step into a new role in this upgraded system.
Tucker on Past Experiences
- "Obviously, you don't want to have multiple different offensive coordinators [because] you can't play in the same system, but you can't look at the negatives," Tucker said. "The positives, I was able to learn different schemes, different terminology [and] just seeing different things. And I think that's helped me now because a lot of things we're doing, I mean, the NFL is the NFL, everybody runs the same plays, they just call it different, so you know the coaching points, and you get to learn more."
- "I was very fortunate to have some great guys in my room when I was a rookie, which helped me grow as a person and as a player," Tucker continued. "So that's my whole thing with those guys, is how can I make them better and how can I help them in any way possible?"
Tucker on Kubiak's Scheme
- "In our scheme, you'll see guys everywhere, and that's the whole versatility part," Tucker said. "I'm excited to do a bunch of different things."
The fourth-year receiver believes that having a quarterback familiar with this system will maximize talent and elevate the level of execution.
- "[Kirk Cousins] knows the system, so like there's things in the system that he'll be like, 'Hey, on this, this is what I'm looking at.' So, then you go out there and you're on the same page," Tucker explained. "He knows defense, he knows coverage, and all that. He's one of the best in the game, for sure, and he has always been. I'm very excited to keep working with him."
Main Takeaways
I cannot remember the last time the Raiders entered the offseason with a legitimate operation from ownership, the coaching staff, and the personnel. Las Vegas was dysfunctional last season, with a coaching staff that was exposed when reports surfaced that former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly called plays not in the Raiders' playbook.
That is all in the rear-view mirror, and Kubiak's presence will prove to be monumental in the Raiders' turnaround in the near future. This is a multi-year plan, but Las Vegas should show significant improvements, especially on offense.
Speaking of the offense, other than Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, it is difficult to predict where else the production will come from. The Raiders signed Jalen Nailor this offseason, but that was the most notable addition to the wide receiver corps.
Tucker's extensive experience in Las Vegas gives him an opportunity to establish himself as the WR1. That being said, expect this passing offense to be muddied with several contributors. Bowers should eclipse 1,000 receiving yards, but I don't expect a wideout to approach that yardage output.
Regardless, Las Vegas' offense could quietly be one of the more productive units in the league, with Kubiak calling plays, and Fernando Mendoza potentially entering the equation down the road this season.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.