Tre Tucker Excited For Raiders’ New-Look Offense

It's safe to assume the Las Vegas Raiders will look drastically different in 2026 compared to last season, which culminated in the franchise inheriting the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. The newly hired head coach, Klint Kubiak, will be a major reason why the Raiders should see major improvements next season.

Kubiak's schematics and approach have already caught the attention of the players, including wide receiver Tre Tucker , who discussed his experience in past years and how that will help him step into a new role in this upgraded system.

Tucker on Past Experiences

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Obviously, you don't want to have multiple different offensive coordinators [because] you can't play in the same system, but you can't look at the negatives," Tucker said. "The positives, I was able to learn different schemes, different terminology [and] just seeing different things. And I think that's helped me now because a lot of things we're doing, I mean, the NFL is the NFL, everybody runs the same plays, they just call it different, so you know the coaching points, and you get to learn more."

"I was very fortunate to have some great guys in my room when I was a rookie, which helped me grow as a person and as a player," Tucker continued. "So that's my whole thing with those guys, is how can I make them better and how can I help them in any way possible?"

Tucker on Kubiak's Scheme

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) rushes against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"In our scheme, you'll see guys everywhere, and that's the whole versatility part," Tucker said. "I'm excited to do a bunch of different things."

The fourth-year receiver believes that having a quarterback familiar with this system will maximize talent and elevate the level of execution.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs with the ball after catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"[Kirk Cousins] knows the system, so like there's things in the system that he'll be like, 'Hey, on this, this is what I'm looking at.' So, then you go out there and you're on the same page," Tucker explained. "He knows defense, he knows coverage, and all that. He's one of the best in the game, for sure, and he has always been. I'm very excited to keep working with him."

Main Takeaways

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I cannot remember the last time the Raiders entered the offseason with a legitimate operation from ownership, the coaching staff, and the personnel. Las Vegas was dysfunctional last season, with a coaching staff that was exposed when reports surfaced that former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly called plays not in the Raiders' playbook.

That is all in the rear-view mirror, and Kubiak's presence will prove to be monumental in the Raiders' turnaround in the near future. This is a multi-year plan, but Las Vegas should show significant improvements, especially on offense.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of the offense, other than Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty , it is difficult to predict where else the production will come from. The Raiders signed Jalen Nailor this offseason, but that was the most notable addition to the wide receiver corps.

Tucker's extensive experience in Las Vegas gives him an opportunity to establish himself as the WR1. That being said, expect this passing offense to be muddied with several contributors. Bowers should eclipse 1,000 receiving yards, but I don't expect a wideout to approach that yardage output.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Regardless, Las Vegas' offense could quietly be one of the more productive units in the league, with Kubiak calling plays, and Fernando Mendoza potentially entering the equation down the road this season.