Two Potential Additions Raiders Could Target in Trade Market

Heading into the season, the Las Vegas Raiders were expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, with Maxx Crosby a popular candidate to move.

However, the Raiders have jumped out to a 3-1 start, with wins over the Dolphins, Chargers, and Saints, who have a combined record of 1-11. So, those wins could be viewed as a fluke. Las Vegas faced its first true test in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs , and even in a loss, the Raiders looked the part. Las Vegas pushed Kansas City to the brink in a 30-27 loss .

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's only been four weeks , but Las Vegas looks like a legitimate playoff contender. We'll learn a lot about this team in the next few weeks, with a daunting stretch ahead. The NFL trade deadline isn't until Nov. 10, but some teams are already trending toward a lost season. That has culminated in several players rumored to be on the block. With that in mind, here are players the Raiders could target as they look to enhance their chances of competing in meaningful games down the stretch.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted in the air by his teammates after scoring the first touchdown of the game against the New York Giants on Oct. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After posting 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie year, the former 2024 first-round pick has been on a downward trajectory. Through four games this season, Harrison Jr. has accumulated five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Harrison Jr. has been phased out of the Arizona Cardinals' offense, as he's the fourth-leading pass catcher on the team behind Michael Wilson, Trey McBride, and Kendrick Bourne. Things have run their course in Arizona for the Ohio State product. The talent is still there, which is why coughing up a third- or fourth-round pick is well worth it for the Raiders to improve the wide receiver corps. A change of scenery could unlock Harrison Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Acquiring the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver will come at a steep price, as Thomas Jr. recorded 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The talent is evident.

It would likely take a first- or second-round pick to pry Thomas Jr. from the Jaguars. A first-round pick may be too rich, but if Jacksonville is willing to move the 24-year-old wide receiver for a second-round pick, general manager John Spytek should seriously consider pulling the trigger if that opportunity presents itself. Again, it's early in the season, and so much can change in the coming weeks, but Thomas Jr. has also fallen in the pecking order in the pass-catching department.

Why Raiders Should Pursue Wide Receivers

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I understand that Las Vegas didn't want to be too aggressive in the offseason and overspend at certain positions, but reaching the playoffs is a legitimate possibility for the Silver and Black. The Raiders lack a true WR1. Tre Tucker leads all wide receivers on the roster with 15 receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown. However, 119 of those yards came against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tucker is the only wide receiver on the team with more than five receptions and 64 yards.

Acquiring Harrison Jr. or Thomas Jr. would give Las Vegas a potential legitimate WR1 in 2026 and give Fernando Mendoza a weapon moving forward. Trading for a young receiver isn't a win-now, all-in move. It's also a way to build the franchise's foundation at a discount.