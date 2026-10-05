Raider Nation Filled With Emotions After Week 4 Loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, jumping out to a 3-0 start. On Sunday, the Raiders hosted the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is how social media reacted to Las Vegas' performance in the pivotal divisional matchup, with sole possession of first place in the AFC West on the line.

Raiders Force Fourth-Down Stop

Kansas City was tricky on a fake punt, as Matt Araiza caught Las Vegas off guard with a run to convert 4th-and-9. The Chiefs faced another fourth-down scenario near midfield, with 4th-and-1. Kenneth Walker III took the carry and was stuffed for no gain. Las Vegas took over with excellent field position.

chiefs ran a fake punt, then got stopped on 4th down 💀

kc is going for everything and the raiders finally said no

3-0 vs 3-0 is living up to it lol — YL (@23Weal) October 4, 2026

Las Vegas Strikes First

The Raiders wasted no time, as Kirk Cousins went 3-of-3 for 46 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ian Thomas.

LFG Ian Thomas !!!!!!!! Chiefs are horrific at covering TEs , feed Mayer , Bowers and Thomas all game , 7-0 Raiders , Raiders have already stopped the Chiefs twice , once on Fourth Down and they get the ball to start the second half pic.twitter.com/vWds7uQjF6 — John (@John66184857616) October 4, 2026

KIRK COUSINS TO IAN THOMAS WIDEEEE OPEN pic.twitter.com/Ee87vXCSyG — wok (@wokdior) October 4, 2026

Huge Sack

After a Matt Gay field goal gave the Raiders a 10-7 lead, Kansas City had an opportunity to respond with a drive right before halftime. After a 42-yard completion to Tyquan Thornton, the Chiefs had first-and-goal from the five-yard line. Walker III was stuffed for a two-yard gain. On second-and-goal, Patrick Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket to his left, and Quay Walker chased him down for a seven-yard sack. Kansas City would settle for a field goal.

Quay Walker with the sack on Patty M!!! — Joe sweat (@JoeSweat21) October 4, 2026

Quay Walker, FIRST SACK AS A RAIDER. — Mr. Vinnie Dubbman. (@VDubProductions) October 4, 2026

Raiders Take Lead Right Before Halftime

It looked like the game would head into halftime tied 10-10 after Cousins' incomplete third-down pass. However, the Chiefs committed a holding penalty, giving Las Vegas an automatic first down. The 38-year-old quarterback seized the opportunity, hitting tight end Michael Mayer down the seam for 17 yards to the 30-yard line. Gay would connect on a 48-yard field goal, giving Las Vegas a 13-10 lead heading into halftime.

Kirk Cousins finds Michael Mayer to put the Raiders in field goal range, and Matt Gay puts the 48-yarder through the uprights.



Raiders take a 13-10 lead into the half and get the ball to start the second.



Serious momentum for Las Vegas right now. — Derek Hegna (@DerekHegna) October 4, 2026

Missed Opportunity

The opening drive of the second half was pivotal, as the Raiders could take a two-possession lead with a touchdown. Kansas City forced Las Vegas to settle for a field goal, which was converted. However, the Chiefs committed an illegal formation penalty, and head coach Klint Kubiak accepted it, taking points off the board. The five-yard penalty gave Las Vegas a fourth-and-two situation. Unfortunately, Cousins was pressured and unable to convert.

I'm with Jim Nantz. You're the Raiders. Big underdog and playing your biggest game in years.



Don't take points off the board. Especially against a team like the Chiefs. Kansas City with a big fourth down stop. — Owen VA & PBP 🎙 (@OwenOVAPBP) October 4, 2026

Wait the Raiders took points off the field JUST to go for it on fourth down? No wonder the Chiefs win the AFC Worst every year. — Thx for the lockout greedy pig Dodgers (@dodgerhaterade) October 4, 2026

Ashton Jeanty Gets Loose

Jeanty had been stifled for most of the game, but he broke out for a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter, putting the Raiders in a potential scoring position. Las Vegas would settle for a field goal, taking a 19-17 lead with 4:53 remaining.

ASHTON JEANTY — #FireDakPrescott (@uniuckystarrs) October 4, 2026

Costly Turnover

Kansas City took a 23-19 lead late in the fourth quarter with a Walker III two-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing kickoff, Dareke Young fumbled the ball, and the Chiefs recovered it. That mistake was quickly punished by Walker III, who ran for a 22-yard touchdown.

Dareke young just lost the game. Awful timing for this young man to fumble the ball.



Different time in the game might've been different.

But with that, 11 pts and its all but sealed the chiefs win here. — Uta (@whaleonin95) October 4, 2026

Hope for Las Vegas?

Down 11, the Raiders appeared lifeless, but Cousins escaped a sack, rolled out to the right, and found Brock Bowers for a 20-yard touchdown.

Brock bowers the best TE in the league — 和歌 (@IdekLowky) October 4, 2026

Game-Ending Interception

Las Vegas had the ball at midfield with 10 seconds left. With no timeouts remaining, Cousins was forced to throw into coverage and was intercepted. Las Vegas fell to Kansas City 30-27.