Raider Nation Filled With Emotions After Week 4 Loss to Chiefs
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The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, jumping out to a 3-0 start. On Sunday, the Raiders hosted the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Here is how social media reacted to Las Vegas' performance in the pivotal divisional matchup, with sole possession of first place in the AFC West on the line.
Raiders Force Fourth-Down Stop
Kansas City was tricky on a fake punt, as Matt Araiza caught Las Vegas off guard with a run to convert 4th-and-9. The Chiefs faced another fourth-down scenario near midfield, with 4th-and-1. Kenneth Walker III took the carry and was stuffed for no gain. Las Vegas took over with excellent field position.
Las Vegas Strikes First
The Raiders wasted no time, as Kirk Cousins went 3-of-3 for 46 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ian Thomas.
Huge Sack
After a Matt Gay field goal gave the Raiders a 10-7 lead, Kansas City had an opportunity to respond with a drive right before halftime. After a 42-yard completion to Tyquan Thornton, the Chiefs had first-and-goal from the five-yard line. Walker III was stuffed for a two-yard gain. On second-and-goal, Patrick Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket to his left, and Quay Walker chased him down for a seven-yard sack. Kansas City would settle for a field goal.
Raiders Take Lead Right Before Halftime
It looked like the game would head into halftime tied 10-10 after Cousins' incomplete third-down pass. However, the Chiefs committed a holding penalty, giving Las Vegas an automatic first down. The 38-year-old quarterback seized the opportunity, hitting tight end Michael Mayer down the seam for 17 yards to the 30-yard line. Gay would connect on a 48-yard field goal, giving Las Vegas a 13-10 lead heading into halftime.
Missed Opportunity
The opening drive of the second half was pivotal, as the Raiders could take a two-possession lead with a touchdown. Kansas City forced Las Vegas to settle for a field goal, which was converted. However, the Chiefs committed an illegal formation penalty, and head coach Klint Kubiak accepted it, taking points off the board. The five-yard penalty gave Las Vegas a fourth-and-two situation. Unfortunately, Cousins was pressured and unable to convert.
Ashton Jeanty Gets Loose
Jeanty had been stifled for most of the game, but he broke out for a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter, putting the Raiders in a potential scoring position. Las Vegas would settle for a field goal, taking a 19-17 lead with 4:53 remaining.
Costly Turnover
Kansas City took a 23-19 lead late in the fourth quarter with a Walker III two-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing kickoff, Dareke Young fumbled the ball, and the Chiefs recovered it. That mistake was quickly punished by Walker III, who ran for a 22-yard touchdown.
Hope for Las Vegas?
Down 11, the Raiders appeared lifeless, but Cousins escaped a sack, rolled out to the right, and found Brock Bowers for a 20-yard touchdown.
Game-Ending Interception
Las Vegas had the ball at midfield with 10 seconds left. With no timeouts remaining, Cousins was forced to throw into coverage and was intercepted. Las Vegas fell to Kansas City 30-27.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.