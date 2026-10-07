What Raiders Learned About Division Rivals in Week 4

Despite losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders proved they are legitimate playoff contenders this season.

While we learned a lot about the Raiders this past weekend, they also gained invaluable intel on the rest of the AFC West. Here's what the Silver and Black learned about the other three teams in the division.

Los Angeles Chargers: It’s Time To Look Forward to 2027

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers' season was already over, but somehow things have gotten even worse. In addition to losing to the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles also had several key players suffer significant injuries. Ladd McConkey aggravated a foot injury and is now considered week-to-week; Derwin James missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and is week-to-week; and Rashawn Slater suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Los Angeles has been the most disappointing team in the league this season after being heralded as a Super Bowl contender during the offseason. Hiring Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator has been an outright disaster. At this point, Chargers fans are fast-forwarding to the 2027 NFL Draft, hoping for a top-five pick.

Denver Broncos: Bo Nix is Average

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix makes playing quarterback look even more difficult than it already is. Despite having one of the best offensive lines in the league, an offensive-minded head coach in Sean Payton, and adding Jaylen Waddle to the wide receiver corps, Denver is one of the worst offenses in the league.

Of Nix's 25 completions, 12 of them went to running backs, with RJ Harvey leading the team with 10 receptions for 68 yards. Excluding two halves, Denver's offense has been dormant, and the third-year quarterback is why. If Nix's struggles stretch all season long and prevent the Broncos from making the playoffs, the front office could consider drafting or signing a quarterback ahead of next season.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Walker III Is the Best Free Agent Addition

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a twenty-two touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has already been a sentiment shared by many, but Walker III was instrumental in Kansas City's 30-27 win over Las Vegas . Rob Leonard's defense was giving the Chiefs all they could handle. Throughout the third quarter, Kansas City struggled to move the ball. However, on the final play of the quarter, Walker III ripped off a 76-yard run, jumpstarting the offense.

The 5-foot-8, 211-pound running back would score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, propelling the Chiefs to victory. After four weeks, Walker III leads the league in rushing with 537 yards. After what transpired last season, Kansas City spent up on Walker III, and it’s proving to be the most impactful acquisition of the offseason.