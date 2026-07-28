Raiders Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs This Summer

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to figure out about their roster in training camp ahead of the start of the regular season. It's not hard to see how 2026 will be the most important season of the Raiders' tenure in Las Vegas, if not even before that.

They aren't shackled by the expectations they had last season, but they are expected to improve on a team that barely won three games. With that being said, which of their veterans are at risk of losing their starting jobs to players who give them a better chance of winning?

Adam Butler

Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Adam Butler signed a three-year extension with the Raiders last March, but the front office that gave him that extension is no longer with the organization. Under Klint Kubiak , the Raiders signed Benito Jones to a one-year "prove-it" deal. That could indicate the Raiders want to get better and younger at nose tackle as they pursue improvement on their defensive line.

Comparing their 2025 seasons, Butler outproduced Jones by a wide margin. Training camp will be a good way to see whether Jones can make a case as the team's starter next season, or if that signing was primarily for depth.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears running back d'Andre Swift (4) is pressed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are also the younger players to consider for the starting nose tackle position, namely JJ Pegues. The sixth-round pick last season saw very little playing time, but this is his time to show that he deserves to be the run-stopper of their defensive line.

Gary Smith III was an undrafted free agent signed to the team this offseason, and he's the biggest long shot to make a run for the starting position. However, his defensive prowess was evident last season at UCLA, and if Kubiak prioritizes youth, he will be a name to watch.

Tre Tucker

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Tre Tucker isn't a traditional veteran, but he's the most experienced receiver in the Raiders' room. I think, regardless of his training camp, he'll be involved in the Raiders' offense one way or the other. Although I can definitely see his status as their top option in that receiving room going to someone else.

They went out and landed Jalen Nailor this offseason and have plenty of young receivers on their depth chart. I can see one of them taking a massive leap and impressing Kubiak to the point where he has no choice but to give any one of them a more prominent role on offense.