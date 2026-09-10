What To Expect From Raiders in Week 1 Without Bowers

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't viewed as a playoff contender, but plenty of buzz still surrounds the Silver and Black, with intriguing components across the coaching staff and roster.

With Week 1 just a few days away, the anticipation and excitement are building, but on Wednesday that took a hit. Brock Bowers is "probably not playing on Sunday," which is obviously not great news for Raiders fans. Fortunately, it's not a long-term absence, but he will likely miss the season opener against the Miami Dolphins . With that in mind, here is what to expect from the Raiders' offense without Bowers.

Run-Heavy Approach

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers is undoubtedly Las Vegas' go-to option in the passing attack. Without him, Kubiak could lean on the run game to open up the playbook. Luckily, the Raiders' backfield features Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. During his lone season as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Kubiak deployed a two-headed backfield, and that is the expected plan in Las Vegas.

Jeanty and Washington Jr. are both explosive runners and effective pass catchers. Without Bowers in the lineup, Kubiak will lean on this rushing attack, alleviating pressure off Kirk Cousins.

Quick, Efficient Passes

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The passing attack was supposed to revolve around Bowers. This group of wide receivers needs to step up in his absence. Jalen Nailor, Malik Benson, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech - one of those players must step up. That's difficult to project, and this should be a well-balanced attack.

With Cousins' immobility and Bowers out of the picture, Kubiak will dial up quick hitters, especially off play-action. When assessing the wide receiver corps, Nailor or Tucker should establish themselves as the most consistent pass-catcher.

Less Explosive Plays

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas will likely rely on efficiency and staying ahead of the stick. The Raiders' explosive plays will be reliant on the rushing attack. Building on that point, Las Vegas' offense will focus on creating advantageous situations on second and third down with quick passes.

Now, Miami's defense will be susceptible to giving up chunk plays. That being said, Bowers' presence would open up space for the other options in the passing attack. The Raiders don't possess a proven wide receiver. All are solid options, but Nailor was the Minnesota Vikings' WR3 for the past few seasons and is now arguably the top receiver on the Raiders' roster. Meanwhile, Tucker, Bech, and Benson are complementary pieces in an offense.