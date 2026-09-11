What Seahawks-Patriots Season Opener Taught the Raiders

The 2026 NFL season is officially underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are two days away from showcasing what they have assembled this offseason.

While two games have wrapped up , we will focus on the Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots season opener, a Super Bowl rematch on Wednesday night. Although the game doesn't directly involve the Raiders, what transpired a couple of nights ago provided lessons for the Silver and Black.

Winning at Line of Scrimmage Is Paramount

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England's offensive line has improved since these two teams played in February, but Seattle still imposed its will in the trenches at times. Setting the tone in this area of the game is where teams win and lose football games.

If you look at what the Raiders did this offseason, it's apparent that the front office acknowledged the importance of establishing physicality on the line of scrimmage. Signing center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency and drafting multiple offensive linemen showed that Las Vegas understands where the foundation of a successful team lies. Wednesday night proved that's where everything starts.

Quarterback Depth

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold went down with a hip injury on Seattle's first drive of the game and didn't return. Drew Lock essentially played the entire game, and although he wasn't spectacular, he was more than serviceable, completing 16-of-22 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.

Las Vegas has an impressive quarterback room, and one that the front office and coaching staff believe is overlooked. The depth chart consists of Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, and Aidan O'Connell. Throughout the offseason, O'Connell has been lauded as an underrated signal-caller who can be a legitimate starter on other rosters around the league. It may not have the flashiest names, but the Raiders have three quarterbacks capable of taking snaps.

Coaching Is Noticeable

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Macdonald has quickly established himself as an elite head coach. Some might say that he could be the best head coach in the league. Additionally, whether you hire a defense- or offense-minded coach, the individual must have his side of the ball operating at a high level, which Macdonald has with the Seahawks' defense.

Kubiak has been one of the best offensive coordinators in recent years, and ironically, he was calling plays for Seattle last season. The Raiders waited until after the Super Bowl to name Kubiak as the head coach. Las Vegas has elite talent on offense, but has underwhelmed over the last two seasons. Kubiak is expected to elevate this unit to a different level in 2026. The Raiders' offense needs to be a clear strength in the near future .