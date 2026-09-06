3 Raiders Storylines to Watch For in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most interesting teams heading into the 2026 NFL season, with several changes made to the coaching staff and roster.

While Las Vegas is not viewed as a contender or even remotely close to pushing for a playoff spot this season, it has more going for it than most people give it credit for. With that in mind, here are the three most intriguing storylines to keep tabs on for the Silver and Black.

1. Fernando Mendoza Watch

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rolls out of the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a foregone conclusion that Kirk Cousins will open the season as the starting quarterback, and that was made official earlier this week by head coach Klint Kubiak. It also goes without saying that Cousins isn't the future of the Raiders.

The 38-year-old quarterback likely provides the most stability and assurance for the time being, but based on Las Vegas' schedule, we could see Mendoza sooner than anticipated. If the Raiders struggle in the first six weeks of the season and are trending downwards, it wouldn't be shocking to see Kubiak make the switch.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With the fans wanting to see the No. 1 overall pick on the field this season, that pressure will amplify if the team quickly finds itself well below .500.

2. Is Maxx Crosby Inevitably on the Move?

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old pass rusher has been at the center of trade rumors throughout the offseason, and those were amplified when the Raiders actually moved Crosby. As everyone knows, the trade was annulled when the Baltimore Ravens backed out of the agreed-upon deal after the two-time All-Pro pass rusher failed his physical, which was known, as he was recovering from surgery.

Crosby's timeline is tied to the last storyline we discussed; if it becomes apparent that the Raiders are trending towards another lackluster season, there's no reason to keep Crosby for the entire season. Las Vegas has already shown they are willing to trade the superstar pass rusher for the right price.

3. Klint Kubiak's Offense

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last two years with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, Kubiak has established himself as one of the best offensive minds in the league. We saw his scheme reach its potential when the personnel sufficed in 2025, as the Seahawks hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Sam Darnold continued his renaissance with another 14-3 record, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a career year, with 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. That led the Raiders to hire Kubiak, and while this team is not a contender, there are clearly tantalizing pieces on offense .

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris

Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty are the obvious top weapons, but overall, the operation should be much improved from last season. We may not see the full potential of Kubiak's scheme this season, but 2026 should give us a glimpse of what this unit could look like when it's fully assembled. Next season is when that theoretical scenario can become a reality.