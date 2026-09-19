Projecting Raiders’ Offensive Leaders Against Chargers

This is a massive opportunity for the Las Vegas Raiders as they face the Los Angeles Chargers coming off a tumultuous loss last week.

In Week 1 , we saw the Raiders play complementary football, performing at a high level on offense, defense, and special teams. Heading into this matchup, Las Vegas needs to play at a much higher level to win. Yes, Los Angeles looked pedestrian against the Arizona Cardinals, but they're leaps and bounds above Miami. With that in mind, here are projections for the Raiders' offense on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 22-of-29 for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception

The 38-year-old quarterback was solid in his Raiders' debut, completing 21-of-30 passes for 160 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. If the Chargers play like they did last week, then that type of performance could be good enough for the Silver and Black.

However, Los Angeles will want to send a message and bounce back after a horrendous Week 1 showing. With Brock Bowers listed as doubtful, look for Cousins to spread the ball around evenly among his pass-catching options.

Ashton Jeanty

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 20 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown; three receptions for 26 yards

For anyone who was concerned about Jeanty's injury limiting his ability to produce, those doubts were quickly silenced. Against the Dolphins, the 22-year-old running back took 23 carries for 102 yards, while catching all six of his targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

While the receiving production is difficult to replicate, the rushing output should remain roughly the same. The Chargers' defense allowed 393 total yards to the Cardinals, including 116 on the ground. Jeanty should be able to produce against a defense that looked bad without Jesse Minter leading the unit.

Michael Mayer

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: four receptions for 42 yards

Bowers' absence has opened the door for Mayer to serve as a complementary piece in the passing attack. In Week 1, Mayer's production was modest, with six receptions for 32 yards. Because Cousins' average depth of target will be relatively low, the 25-year-old tight end won't be explosive. That said, Mayer should continue to find marginal success on Sunday.

If the Chargers' offense is sharper on Sunday, which may be an issue if Ladd McConkey is out, Cousins may be forced to let it rip. That could elevate Mayer's production.