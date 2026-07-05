Raiders Plan Complete Identity Shift for 2026

Over the years, the Las Vegas Raiders have not been able to get it right. A lot of things have gone wrong for this franchise, and now they are looking to once again start on the journey of getting things heading in the right direction.

Even with the right moves being made this offseason, they will still have to prove it once they hit the field and face a different opponent. That is when it matters the most. Right now, it is all about what is on paper and nothing else. Soon, that will change.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are a much-improved team, from the coaching staff to the roster. They have made major upgrades in different areas. That is one of the biggest reasons why there is a lot of excitement for this team going into the 2026 NFL season.

There is something that this Raiders team has a chance of having that we have not seen in a long time. That is, having both sides of the ball be good and complement each other. That will go a long way toward making this team better.

Raiders Defense and Offense Looking to Be the Best

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Silver and Black , over the last few seasons, have not been able to put it together as a cohesive unit. The team has either had a good defense and a bad offense or a good offense and a bad defense.

That is a recipe that will not be successful in the National Football League, especially for a franchise that has not had success on the field in terms of winning games and playing important games at the end of the season. It has all been one-sided, and they are looking to change that.

Raiders Young Coaching Staff Looking to Prove Themselves

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The Raiders have an opportunity to have good football on both sides. They have good weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and head coach Klint Kubiak is going to lead the way on that side. On the other side, there is a new defensive coordinator in Rob Leonard, who knows most of this defense well and is looking to make his mark.

They are both hungry to prove they are the right men for the job. They are here to prove it each day, and they want to win with the Raiders. It is going to be a fun team to watch if they can play well on both sides, and that is going to help each unit be the best.