The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for a pivotal division matchup with the Denver Broncos this afternoon.

This game has become extra important for Klint Kubiak's team, as they are sitting at 4-6 but not out of contention for the No. 7 seed in the AFC Wild Card race. They haven't played well as of late, but other teams fighting for the same spot haven't distanced themselves.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

All the Raiders have to do is go to Denver and take down the division-leading Broncos in a crucial November game. Easy enough, right?

What would a win mean for the Silver and Black, if they can win against a division rival?

What's at Stake for the Raiders

Fernando Mendoza makes his second career start against a defense that hasn't had the statistical success, but is still one of the better units in the league. This won't be easy for the rookie, especially if his offensive line and weapons don't help him.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos' offense has found a rhythm in the last three games, averaging 28 points per contest. The Raiders have been struggling on defense, allowing 30 or more points in six of their last seven games.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris, ON SI

The Raiders are on the outside looking in for the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture, which is currently held by the Cleveland Browns. They sit behind the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, and with a win, they increase their playoff chances to 18 percent, according to NFL.com.

While those chances are still quite low, fans should be excited that the Raiders will still be on "In the Hunt" graphics in November. They probably like that the team hasn't been eliminated from playoff contention before Thanksgiving.

What Has To Improve

The Raiders have work to do if they want to beat the Broncos and keep their playoff hopes alive.

They have to run the ball better. Their defense has to get more stops. Neither has happened in the last two months.

If the Raiders can't sustain drives on the ground or stop other teams from putting the ball in the end zone, nothing is going to improve in 2026. This year was always forward-thinking, but they're not out of it yet, so they should still focus on improving in these areas right now.

Las Vegas has the opportunity to pull off a big upset this afternoon, which would change the course of its season. The Raiders would be playing with a world of confidence if they can get this win.