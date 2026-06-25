Why Raiders Could Pull Trigger on Veteran Wide Receiver

One decision the Las Vegas Raiders will have to make from now to the start of training camp is whether they want to bring in another wide receiver. Not just any receiver, but one that is proven and a veteran. This team is thinking about it because of the young core they have in their receiver room. The Raiders are also thin in that room with players who are very talented and will still have to prove themselves this upcoming year. Having a veteran can help with that.

Head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek will be talking all summer about potentially bringing in a receiver that they trust and will be good for this team and the offense. Kubiak knows what he is looking for when it comes to getting players that will work well with him and be productive. The Silver and Black have good weapons on their offense, but at the receiver position, that is where the question marks start.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Wide Receivers To Look Out For

There are a few veterans out there still on the market. Some players are ones that Kubiak has coached before, and those names will be worth keeping an eye on. One name that remains out there is Deebo Samuel. That is one that will fit well with this offense, because Samuel does more than just catch passes. Samuel could come out of the backfield, and you could line him up anywhere on the field. He could run the ball as well and block when needed.

The biggest name out there still is Stefon Diggs. He was with Kubiak during his time with the Vikings. Diggs had a good season last year for the Patriots. He was their No. 1 receiver, and that helped them get to the Super Bowl. Diggs still shows that he could play good football, and a team could rely on him being the No. 1 receiver.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A name that Raider Nation is interested in is wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They think about all the times that Hill has hurt them with his speed. They know him well. Hill is coming off an injury, and his status for Week 1 is unclear. Still, Hill is a name to keep close as he could come to the Silver and Black in a low-risk, high-reward deal.

Raiders Sticking With Current Wide Receivers?

The Raiders have options, but if they think it will do more harm than good for the team, they will go with what they have, and that could mean they believe in the guys they have now.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs past Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 19, 2023. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK