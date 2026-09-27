Why Raiders Win vs. Saints Would Be Special for Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a surprisingly impressive start this season, and the New Orleans Saints now stand in their way of becoming 3-0 for the first time since the 2021 campaign.

The Raiders have had some impressive moments this season, starting with a dismantling of the Miami Dolphins in the season opener and punking the Los Angeles Chargers on the road with a dominant second half. Things have gone well in the first two weeks under Klint Kubiak.

Raiders Huddle | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

However, more work remains, and it comes in the form of a familiar opponent. Kubiak was the Saints' offensive coordinator in 2024, kicking off that season with an explosive offense before that group came back down to earth.

Beating the Saints and moving to 3-0 would be incredibly encouraging for Kubiak and the Silver and Black, because it would mean the Raiders have their coach of the future and that this team can be contenders sooner than anyone thought.

Raiders = Contenders With a Win?

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No one is saying the Raiders will win the AFC West and make a playoff run just because of a hot start at the beginning of a new coaching tenure. A win would make Kubiak the first rookie head coach since Mike Macdonald in 2024 to be 3-0, and we have seen how his career has gone thus far.

Does that mean Kubiak is going to win the Super Bowl in his second season and turn the Raiders into a well-oiled machine that no one can beat? No, but the bones of what can eventually be a successful team will be built, and that's something this fanbase hasn't seen in a long time.

Kubiak Can Prove He's 'The Guy'

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is seen against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders face their first true road test this afternoon (Raiders fans often pack out SoFi Stadium, so it was a quasi-home game). While they may not be the Saints of old, they are still a major test, one that Kubiak must ace.

This win would be special for Kubiak because it would mean he is finally the coach who can stabilize this team and make it more competitive than it's been in at least the last half-decade. He looks like one of the bright young minds in football, and a win would solidify it.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders fans are looking for some form of savior after so many years of being the butt of league jokes, and now, with Kubiak, they finally look like they're ready to enact some revenge on the NFL. The bullied can become the bully, with the fresh young face of Kubiak leading the franchise.

A loss won't mean Kubiak needs to pack a U-Haul and get out of Las Vegas, but a win means this team is serious about contending, and they're serious about doing it before anyone expected. If you move to 3-0 after today, who knows what you might be capable of moving forward?