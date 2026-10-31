Raiders vs. Jets: 5 Players To Watch for Sunday

For the first time in four weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have a favorable opportunity to win a football game.

The Raiders travel to New Jersey to face the New York Jets, a feisty 2-5 team that can provide problems for opponents but is too challenged talent-wise to overcome. Las Vegas has been close in two of the last four games, nearly beating the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at home, but getting bogged down by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Klint Kubiak needs to find a rhythm and consistency for his football team as the first-year head coach looks to spark a string of wins in the coming weeks. Here are five players to watch who could help kick off that venture.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Bech, Wide Receiver

The Raiders officially designated second-year wideout Jack Bech to return from injured reserve this week. He could play this week, bolstering Kubiak's passing game. This opens the door for much-needed assistance on third downs, where Bech has shown to be reliable, and the Raiders had initially slated him for that role.

Assuming he plays, I expect Bech to be featured in the passing game, especially on third downs. This makes the Raiders' offense much more dangerous than it already is in this area.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits in his stance during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kolton Miller, Offensive Tackle

Miller has been one of the worst left tackles this season when it comes to pressure rate and pressures allowed, which has been disappointing considering how well he's played in past years. He needs a rebound game, or we could see some changes.

Miller has a chance to do so against the Jets this weekend, but faces a challenge against a young yet explosive pass rush duo of Kingsley Enagbare and Will McDonald IV.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty, Running Back

Good news for the Raiders and Ashton Jeanty: the Jets are one of the worst run defenses in football, allowing 127.7 yards per game on the ground.

The run game has been horrific because of how bad the blocking is up front from the offensive line, but a "get right" game is on the table for the Raiders this week. I expect Jeanty to have one of his productive rushing games this season.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cian Slone, EDGE Rusher

Patrick Johnson is unlikely to play this week, which means it could be another practice squad elevation for the undrafted rookie Cian Slone, who has impressed on special teams and could have a bigger role on defense this week. The Raiders will have to decide on Slone with a potential third elevation, though a good outing for the first-year defensive end from NC State could make it easy.

Maxx Crosby, EDGE Rusher

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stands on the field between plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big game is nearing for Maxx Crosby—I can feel it in my bones. The Raiders superstar pass rusher is again being subject to trade deadline discussions online (I would ignore that, personally), though a big week for the veteran defender could help ease some of those conversations on social media.

Crosby is one of the best in the game, and he shows it every week with his pressure rate and total pressures. The sacks will come, and could this week against a Jets offensive line that is certainly hit or miss.