Major Development For the Raiders and Harbaugh Sweepstakes

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for another head coach this offseason. It is another cycle for the Silver and Black in the head coaching department.

That is something they did not want to do again, but after what happened this past season for this franchise, they had no other choice but to look at this franchise from top to bottom. It has been a lot of bad over the last two decades for the Raiders, and since moving to Las Vegas, it has been a head coaching carousel every season.

The Raiders are going to let general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady lead the charge for looking for the right head coach for the Raiders.

These two know each other well, and they will be in the talks all the way through and will be on the same page when it comes time to hire their head coach. Spytek and Brady want to make sure they have the best head coach who could rebuild with them and lead the Raiders in the right direction moving forward.

Raiders Major News

A major development has been made with the Raiders recently about their head coaching search. A top candidate not only for the Raiders head coaching job but for every other head coaching job in the NFL is former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh is one of the best head coaches on the market, we have seen in a long time. The Raiders have gotten on the phone with Harbaugh and have had talks about the opening.

"While the Falcons announced an official interview with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, he already has been conducting preliminary and extensive phone calls with the Giants, Titans, Browns, Raiders, and Cardinals, per sources. He is trying to determine who to meet with later this week and into next week before making a decision. He is fully expected to coach in 2026, per sources," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.

While the Falcons announced an official interview with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, he already has been conducting preliminary and extensive phone calls with the Giants, Titans, Browns, Raiders and Cardinals, per sources. He is trying to determine who to meet with… pic.twitter.com/tvAUp3WUBJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2026

Harbaugh is a great candidate for the Raiders and any team looking for a new head coach. The question that comes to mind when you talk about hiring Harbaugh is whether he fixes the timetable for what the Raiders are trying to do. Harbaugh is an older head coach, and this is a rebuild for the Raiders. Will he accept a rebuild? Will he be here for the long haul? The thing the Raiders have to do, is make sure they make the best choice for their franchise.

