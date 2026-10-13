4 Burning Concerns Arising for Raiders After Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday in an uninspiring performance.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Raiders were riding high following a 3-0 start, with wins over the Dolphins, Chargers, and Saints. That said, the last two weeks have been a reality check for the Silver and Black. Unfortunately, this could be a sign of things to come. With that in mind, here are four reasons Las Vegas should be concerned and worried moving forward.

Kirk Cousins' Limitations Exposed

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many had written off the 38-year-old quarterback after two disappointing years in Atlanta. However, Cousins has been a pleasant surprise, compiling 1,269 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while completing 65.1 percent of his passes.

While those are impressive numbers, Cousins' immobility was a factor in the Raiders' loss on Sunday, as he was sacked three times. Again, Las Vegas is in a playoff spot because of the 15-year veteran's impressive start to the season. Yet when teams take substantial leads and know the Raiders have to throw, opposing pass rushers can pin their ears back and hunt Cousins. If the pressure gets there, Cousins will fold, which could be problematic against formidable teams.

Daunting Upcoming Stretch

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid greets Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of formidable teams, Las Vegas will face plenty. In five of the next six weeks, the Raiders will face the Bills, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, and Broncos. That's why the early portion of the season was so important for Las Vegas if it wanted to challenge for a playoff spot. That's what it did with the 3-0 start, but it was quickly followed up with two straight losses.

With the next two games against Buffalo and Los Angeles - before a buffer with the New York Jets in Week 8 - a four-game losing streak is definitely in the cards. This upcoming stretch could derail the Raiders' 2026 season.

Lacking a True WR1

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrate after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' passing attack has funneled through Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. Despite missing the first two games of the season, the superstar tight end leads the team with 24 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Jeanty is the third-leading pass catcher, with 22 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Against New England, those two players were the leading receivers for Cousins , combining for 16 targets, 11 receptions, 160 yards, and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Cody White and Tre Tucker combined for nine targets, six receptions, and 85 yards.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a thirteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders can navigate this stretch of the schedule, stay afloat, and maintain their spot in the playoff race, the front office needs to consider acquiring a weapon before the trade deadline.

Will Jeanty Ever Be 100 Percent Healthy?

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 22-year-old running back is dealing with injury, and it is noticeable in his performance. Through five games, Jeanty has 88 carries for 291 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and zero touchdowns. He has 22 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. However, his effectiveness as a runner is clearly hampered by his injuries. During his postgame press conference, head coach Klint Kubiak highlighted Jeanty's ailments as factors in his struggles.

"Yes. Ashton [Jeanty] is beat up," Kubiak said. "It's a testament to how tough he is that he's out there playing today [Sunday] for his teammates."

As long as Jeanty continues to play, these ailments will inevitably linger. The only way for these injuries to heal is to rest for an extended period, which would obviously weaken the team.