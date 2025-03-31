Raiders' Carroll Praises Minority Owner Tom Brady
The Raiders franchise have not had much success over the past 20 years. The Raiders have had turnaround after turnaround, and they have only made the playoffs in 2016 and 2021 since getting to the Super Bowl in 2002. That is why Raiders owner Mark Davis has brought in two great people that knows what it takes to get a franchise back to the top.
Davis has now brought in minority owner Tom Brady and new head coach Pete Carroll. Brady is the greatest player of all time, and Carroll has been successful everywhere he has gone. Now, the Silver and Black have put together a new regime that gives them the best opportunity to be successful starting next season.
Carroll and Brady will work together to put the best product on the field for Raider Nation. And this offseason will be one of the most important ones in franchise history.
Carroll talked about his relationship with Brady at the NFL annual meeting.
"Dealing with Tom is a moment-to-moment recollection of who he is," said Carroll. "He stands for so much. He is not just a trivial, easygoing dude. He is on it, and I say that because he is such a tremendous competitor. He competes at everything that he is doing."
"He is really a clear communicator. Directed, focused, going back to to understand who he is to great depths, he is an amazing asset in an array of ways. The only issue is that he is not around all the time. We are not there all the time with them."
"It is not that he is not competing at all; he is keeping track of everything. We talk regularly. Really close with John [Spytek] and they have a great relationship so that we can add the richness that he offers. He is going to have a blast doing this. He is so excited about it. So involved with everything and we are trying to do a good job of really keeping him connected so he really can be at the edge of making, giving me advice and help us make decisions on a way that is representative of our ownership."
"Ownership has really changed at the club. And Mark Davis did a tremendous job envisioning what he could put together."
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking story again.
Let us know your thoughts by liking our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.