Raiders' Leonard Can Develop NFL Draft DL
The Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work scouting players in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders are looking to stack back-to-back productive rookie classes, as the 2024 group turned some heads. General Manager John Spytek’s specialty is the draft, so he should help find quality players.
Las Vegas has lots of returning talent on the defensive line, as injuries decimated that position group last season. With the returns of Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, and Malcolm Koonce, the Raiders could have a dangerous defensive line group next season.
However, the Raiders should still consider adding depth to that group. They let K’Lavon Chaisson walk after reviving his career, and Janarius Robinson and John Jenkins remain unsigned.
This is one of the deepest defensive line classes in recent memory. That includes both defensive tackle and end, so the Raiders could add quality depth in the mid to late rounds.
Investing in the trenches is a winning formula. We saw how the Philadelphia Eagles got after Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl with all their talented defensive linemen.
Wouldn’t the Raiders want to do the same thing?
If they decide to add any edge or interior help, Raider Nation can rest assured that those players will likely turn into quality players. That’s because of defensive line coach Rob Leonard.
The Raiders’ defensive line played formidable football in 2024, thanks to Leonard preparing depth players to play major snaps due to multiple injuries to starters.
He was instrumental in Chaisson’s career season, and players like Robinson, Tyree Wilson, and Adam Butler took steps forward due to his coaching. It is fair for Raiders fans to be excited about what this defensive line can look like when the stars return healthy.
Leonard also coached at the Senior Bowl in 2024, helping outside linebackers hone their skills in hopes of being drafted. He is an excellent teacher and knows how to help players translate their game to the next level.
It is unknown which defensive linemen or edge rushers the Raiders may have their eyes on, but if they do decide to go that route in the draft, the right coaching staff is in place to bring them along.
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away.
