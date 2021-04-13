With the help of our friends around the NFL, we present to you our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

Henderson, Nev: The NFL Draft every year injects into the nation a fresh shot of adrenaline as each team sits as equals before a new year. As we anticipate the draft coming in April, here is an early Christmas present just for you.

Every year five of my friends who are NFL team officials (scouts, personnel/management) give me their mock drafts. They represent five different teams. This is their Mock Draft, not mine.

An example of their accuracy is that we were the ONLY media Mock Draft a few years ago with Tim Tebow being picked in the first round and Jimmy Clausen not. They have had many successes since, but that was the biggest that got our Mock Draft national attention.

Below is what they think will happen based on what they are hearing. It is not what these professionals would do. We do not take into account any trades.

I will keep each of their identities confidential. All I asked from them was that they gave me their Mock Draft based on what they feel are the team’s needs and boards.

I weighed all lists and put them in the appropriate order. I didn’t have them make their team’s pick (that is why a fifth person), and I didn’t add comments that may reveal their identity.

This list is not the order that I think they will be drafted; merely five men paid to do this for a living and who they think teams will pick. We did not let them add where or when they thought trades would occur. Again NO TRADES are factored in. I weighed each of their picks and the list based upon their consensus and drafts. Here it is:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

7. Detroit Lions: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

9. Denver Broncos: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

11. New York Giants: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

12. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

14. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

15. New England Patriots: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

16. Arizona Cardinals: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

18. Miami Dolphins: Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami

19. Washington Football Team: Spencer Brown, T, Northern Iowa

20. Chicago Bears: Samuel Cosmi, T, Texas

21. Indianapolis Colts: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

22. Tennessee Titans: Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State

23. New York Jets: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

26. Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

27. Baltimore Ravens: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

28. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

29. Green Bay Packers: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

30. Buffalo Bills: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

