Mac Jones - Quarterback Alabama Crimson Tide Scouting Report

MICHAEL “MAC” JONES | Alabama | QB | #10 | rJr | 6025 | 217 | 4.90e | Jacksonville, FL | The Bolles School | 09.05.98

Overview:

Continuing where former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left off, Jones exceeded most expectations throughout the 2020 season. On time and comfortable, Jones does an outstanding job staying in rhythm, excelling in short game in structure. Jones is among the most accurate quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, finding success at multiple levels of the field. He has outstanding touch, showing the ability to threaten the field vertically with notable ball placement and trajectory. Jones quieted some concerns about the physical profile, hitting virtually every size threshold for the position. As a one-year starter for the Crimson Tide, evaluators will question his experience level with limited live reps. While Jones excels in structure, his tools are marginal and that might affect his chance to achieve a ton of upside at the position. Jones is a statue who is a middling athlete, struggling to challenge the team outside of structure when things break down. His arm strength is only average, showing almost no evidence of tight-window throws on film velocity. When confronted with heavy interior pressure, Jones has almost no ability to work out of trouble. He quickly loses his platform without the mobility to extend laterally or within the pocket. Among the biggest risers in the 2021 quarterback class, Jones has obvious limitations that make his ascension as an NFL starter cloudy. In the right situation, he could be successful to a degree, his lack of physical tools may translate more appropriately as a high-end backup/spot starter role. Even if the latter is the case, Jones has the type of consistency, accuracy and timing to appeal heavily as a part of a quarterback room.

Background:

Raised in Jacksonville. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Played in 14 games as a freshman. Started four of 12 games played as a sophomore.

