Jaelan Phillips - 4-3 Defensive End Miami Hurricanes Scouting Report

JAELAN PHILLIPS | Miami | DE | #15 | rJr | 6042 | 266 | 4.59e | Redlands, CA | Redlands East Valley | 05.28.99

Overview:

A once-prized five-star recruit at UCLA, concussions and inconsistencies threatened the success of Phillips' career. He opted to finish his career at Miami, rejuvenating the hype that once surrounded him. He was able to put together a dynamic season in 2020 where his athletic gifts jumped off the film. Phillips is what is wanted from the ideal defensive end prospect, combining big-time talent with a long and well-proportioned frame. He is a pure speed rusher who has some insane explosiveness around the outside track for a man his size. For the most part, Phillips does a nice job setting the edge in the run game, using his length to his advantage. Lacking a lot of game experience, Phillips is still raw technically and is just starting to scratch the surface of how good he can be. He is a high-upside pass rusher whose best football is firmly in front of him. As he continues to get stronger, he has the opportunity to add a power profile to match his superb athleticism. Once he is able to put it all together, we could be talking about a high-volume sack artist.

Background:

Raised outside of Los Angeles, California. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Academic standout. Started 4 of 7 games played as a freshman. Started 2 of 4 games played as a sophomore. Transferred from UCLA to Miami and redshirted in 2019. Started 10 games for the Hurricanes in 2020. He enjoys singing and writing poetry. Grandfather is a world-renowned pianist and conductor and the dean of music at Lynn University. Plays many instruments and is a classically trained pianist himself. Favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant. Had his first concussion when he was 10-years-old. Dealt with an ankle injury and multiple concussions in 2017. Was hit by a car while on his moped and broke his wrist (January, 2018), which required multiple surgeries including the removal of three bones (April, 2018). Suffered another concussion and decided to medically retire from football (2018). Main passion in life is music. Wants to become a rapper/producer when football is over.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.