Raiders News QB1 Aidan O'Connell Post Practice Steelers Week
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3), despite Davante Adams’ drama, are moving forward as they prepare to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) on Sunday.
The team has announced a switch at QB1 from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O’Connell, and the Silver and Black are marching on.
Raider Nation’s QB Aidan O’Connell spoke after practice, and you can watch that in its entirety below:
Below is a transcript of O’Connell’s entire press conference today:
Q: When did you get the news that you're going to be starting? And how does that change, maybe not your preparation but maybe your mindset?
O’Connell: "Yeah, I was just told recently, but it really doesn't change honestly. Just trying to prepare each day like I have been the starter, and just trying to do my best to put myself in a good position. So, just going to keep trying to do that."
Q: You borrow on the experience of last year and getting the same news?
O’Connell: "Yeah, forsure. It'ssomewhatsimilar, obviously different in a lot ofscenarios. But yeah,similar to last year, coming in kind of in the middle of a year, and definitely happy for the experience last year to kind of build off that."
Q: Antonio Pierce praised you for the way you responded when he told you wanted you to be back up and run the scout team. What was your mentality going into that? And how do you think it's helped you grow?
O’Connell: "Yeah, obviously disappointed in that decision when it happened, but I think honestly on the scout team you can get a lot of great reps. You're going against the one defense every day. And so, I tried to use every day on the scout team to try to better myself, try to challenge myself as well as the guys around me. And so, yeah, really any chance I get to try to get better on the practice field, I'm going to do my best to do that."
Q: How much do you feel you've improved? And what do you think you've done to earn the starting role?
O’Connell: "Yeah, like we said, the NFL moves fast, and so trying to rapidly improve every day. I think obviously with a new system, each week master I try to master that and what our game plan is for the week for the defense we're playing. And so, just trying to make quick decisions, get the ball out my hands to our playmakers, and really just do my job. And that's really my job, is to get the ball to our guys on the edge, our running backs, and just let them do what they do."
Q: Antonio Pierce said that you've been more vocal this year and that you've really had a presence as a leader. What would you say about your communication with the guys and how you’ve really work to improve that?
O’Connell: "Yeah, it's just tough being a rookie last year. I felt not always comfortable to speak up. I didn't really have a relationship with the guys in a lot of ways. And so now, not only are they my teammates and I know them better, but a lot of them are my friends now and I’m getting to know them better. And like I said, having that relationship allows me, I think, to be more vocal and to encourage guys in every way by my actions, by my words and try my best to encourage my teammates."
Q: Obviously, the Raiders have made a quarterback change right now. That doesn't mean that they won't make another quarterback change down the road. How do you kind ofseparate that in your head of just trying to go out there and play but not put too much pressure on yourself to keep the job?
O’Connell: "Yeah, I definitely know that the job is fluid, so just trying to do my best every day. Today, I'm focusing on today, and not really thinking about any days in the future. I got to work on what we're working on today, try to get better, and take each day that way. And it's hard to do. Your brain wants to go backwards, it wants to go forwards. But I think just focusing on the task at hand is the best thing I can do."
Q: Knowing that competition is always there, does it kind of motivate you to stay even more focused and just bring out the best of you every day?
O’Connell: "Yeah, I was going to do that anyway, just naturally want to make sure I'm doing my job and make sure I'm doing everything I need to do to prepare to get ready to play. But yeah, we have a great room of QBs and great guys around me, so just looking forward to the opportunity."
Q: Has Gardner Minshew responded in supporting you with this decision?
O’Connell: "Yeah, he's vocal about it. He's been supportive of me since the competition started. When he first signed here, he texted me. So, from day one, a huge supporter of mine. And that's what he said, he's like, 'I'm behind you all the way.' He's a captain of our team and so the guys are still looking for him for leadership."
Q: Would you say anything in your game is better in year two than year one?
O’Connell: "Yeah, I think just understanding the game more. I think there's things I was naïve to last year, things I really didn't know that I think most people knew. And so, as a rookie, you're just behind the eight ball. You're trying to steal time any way you can. And so, I think having the offseason and now going into the second year, yeah, definitely just feel comfortable being in an organization, what it means day to day, what it looks like to try to get the job done."
Q: In some ways, has being behind Gardner Minshew helped you to really absorb Luke Getsy's offense, kind of watching from a different angle and different mindset than it would have been if you picked it up right away?
O’Connell: "Yeah, I definitely learned a lot from Gardner [Minshew]. Obviously, a guy who's been in the league now for six years and a few different places and different systems. And so, he's seen a lot of the plays that we're running, more than I have, and I kind of pick his brain about what he feels on each play, what he sees. He's been super open in communication with me and our relationship has grown throughout the year. And so, yeah, I'm going to rely on Gardner for his tips and what he's seeing as well."
Q: How do you feel now with the reads and the offense?
O’Connell: "A lot better. Yeah, it's like I said, it's a huge step from your rookie year. Rookie year is hard in all facets. So, yeah, the step forward has been great."
Q: As you look forward to that start against the Steelers, what are some things that you feel like you need to do well against that type of defense to really succeed on Sunday?
O’Connell: "Yeah, obviously they're a great defense, great team. They've had the same head coach for a long time, and so offensively, we're going to have take what they give us, make sure I'm being smart with the ball and just trying to put our guys in the best position to execute and just have positive plays. I think that's going to be a big thing, is to be consistent and have positive plays.”
