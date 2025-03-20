Tyler Lockett to Raiders a Smart Move?
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in players fit for head coach Pete Carroll.
Naturally, some of those players will be former Seahawks stars, such as quarterback Geno Smith. There was talk from the media that wide receiver DK Metcalf could potentially follow, but he ended up in Pittsburgh on a massive deal.
The Raiders dodged a bullet with that one, honestly.
The attention has now turned to veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently wrote a free agency matchmaker for 10 remaining veterans. Lockett, of course, was linked to the Raiders.
"Released in a cost-cutting move by the Seahawks, Lockett is no spring chicken going on 33, and his numbers have dipped for three straight seasons," wrote Benjamin. "His downfield savviness could still be valuable in a reserve role, though, and Las Vegas offers strong Seattle connections in Pete Carroll and Geno Smith."
The former three-time AP All-Pro has 8,594 yards to his name through 10 years in the NFL.
The 32-year-old wide receiver would be a solid veteran presence in the locker room, paired alongside young talents like tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. But he wouldn't inject life into an offense like the best prospects in the draft, such as Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, could.
McMillan turned heads with a strong showing at his Arizona Pro Day, especially in the 40-yard dash, and many believe he will be the first wide receiver off the board (save for two-way star Travis Hunter, of course).
If it is about depth and veteran leadership in the locker room, the Raiders could sign Lockett, whose chemistry with Smith will be a big plus. If it's about enhancing the offense, McMillan is the choice.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins. McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a 'Z' option with mismatch value in the slot."
