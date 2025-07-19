Will Raiders LB Amari Gainer Take the Next Step?
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have to find out the linebacker position as they get closer to kicking off the season. The Raiders did lose two linebackers this past offseason in free agency. But the Raiders did bring in a couple of veterans of their own to see if they can give the Raiders what they are looking for in linebackers. The Raiders also have young talent at the position; they will test.
One of the players that will have a lot of eyes on him on the defensive side of the ball is linebacker Amari Gainer. Gainer has shown that he has what it takes to be a good linebacker in the NFL. But he just has to put it all together now. Gainer played in games last season that you would look at and say Who is that Raiders linebacker. It is there, but he has to show it consistently.
This year's training camp will be good for Gainer, as he needs to show that he is ready to be in the middle of the Raiders' defense next season. Gainer has also grown with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. That is another key and bonus that Gainer has over his teammates. Graham has talked about Gainer before and says he is good and wants to get him more reps.
Graham has been good with developing the Raiders' young talent on the defense side of the ball. Graham has also done a good job of doing the right things in having all his players ready to go on the field and have success. One of those players was Gainer. When he got his opportunity, he showed that he had enough to play at the NFL level. Now he has to show that he has what it takes to start in the NFL.
Gainer is a good linebacker who can help on the run game and in the pass game. He is very athletic and that is what the Silver and Black have been missing at the linebacker position for a lot of years.
If Gainer can show he is ready to start for the new regime, they will put him out there. Gainer can be that linebacker who gives the Raiders defense energy in the middle of the defense. It is going to be interesting to see how Gainer does in training camp.
