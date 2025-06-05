It is Puka Nacua's Time to Shine for the Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been one of the team's most dependable players since being drafted in 2023. However, the Rams have made several notable changes on offense this offseason that directly impact the veteran wide receiver.
After moving on from Cooper Kupp and adding Davante Adams, the Rams need Nacua to elevate his game. Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay explained what he has seen from Nacua so far in OTAs.
“Yeah, what I've seen from him is I think a guy that's just continuing to work on his craft and get better. I've been really impressed with where he was when he came back for phase one. He's always going to put in the work, but I think he was better in phase one this year than he was the year before, and just like he was obviously when we first drafted him a couple years ago," McVay said.
"So for him, just getting into the best physical shape that he possibly can so he can go have the best possible year he can. That's all these guys. That's what we're doing right now, building foundations not just mental, schematic, not just relationships, but physically so that these guys can go into the summer in the best shape possible, continue that trend because that's a scary 40 days for anybody so that when they come back in August, they're in tip top shape, ready to attack it, build to it and then get to September.”
While it has been an offseason of change for the Rams and more will be expected of Nacua this season with the departure of Kupp, McVay noted that Nacua has exhibited the same calm demeanor McVay has always known him to have.
"I mean, he's always had a pretty cool demeanor about himself. It's just now he knows exactly what he's doing, right? I don't see, I would say, too big of a difference from last year. I think he’s always been a pretty confident guy. We all saw what he did his rookie year. He's naturally just a leader, just by the way he goes about it, his process, and himself, and you guys see the infectious smile that this guy always has. He's in a good spot and we're lucky to have him," McVay said.
