How DT Kobie Turner is Impacting Rams' Draft Choices
As the Los Angeles Rams get ready for the NFL Draft, they at least know they have a star still at the defensive tackle position. Even with Aaron Donald retiring, Los Angeles hit large on their pick of Kobie Turner from last season.
He was great for the team all year and got to learn from Donald as time went on. But now entering into this year's version of the draft, Los Angeles knows they are in a better place because of Turner.
Head coach Sean McVay opened up about Turner and how he gives them roster flexibility at the position.
“I think the best part about it is Kobie knows we just want Kobie to be Kobie. And he does have some position flex across the front, whether we’re in three-down spacing or whether we’re in some of our four-down nickel, sub spacing. He can play in a bunch of different areas. That does give us some flexibility relative to the different types of players that we like if maybe they’re a little bit more specific in terms of where we envision them so that’s a real blessing for us.
Last season for the Rams, Turner put together a special rookie year. He posted 57 total tackles and nine sacks to begin his mark on the NFL.
Now entering his second year, he will be one of the main players counted on within this defense. If the team can hit on another defensive star like Turner, they will be in great shape moving forward.