Rams Will First-Hand Experience Jalen Milroe's Development
The Los Angeles Rams did not draft a quarterback in the NFL draft. They certainly didn't have to, but it was speculated for months across various mock drafts that they'd take a chance on a quarterback in later rounds to prepare for the eventual retirement of Matthew Stafford.
Now that they have two first-round picks next year, it's highly likely that they'll look for their future franchise quarterback there. They are in the midst of their Super Bowl window, so it doesn't make sense to use your coveted draft picks on a player who doesn't impact that window now.
However, they had plenty of opportunities to draft a defensive back, which is something they need, but didn't do so. This says to me that they didn't do everything they could with this draft to maximize their chances of winning a Super Bowl.
I just don't see why they wouldn't take a chance on someone, especially since some decent prospects were still available. Jalen Milroe, a quarterback linked to the Rams before, was invited to attend the NFL draft for the first round but wasn't selected until the third round.
The Seattle Seahawks were the team that took a chance on him, and while next year his impact won't be felt, he has the opportunity to make the Rams pay for passing up on him. It isn't like the Rams were sold on him as a prospect, and their passing up on him was some big surprise; instead, what I mean is he has the chance to punish the Rams for waiting to take a quarterback next year.
The Seahawks have their starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, so it's unlikely the Rams will have to deal with Milroe anytime soon. However, if he's able to put all his physical tools together and succeed in the NFL, the Rams will have a problem on their hands.
The Seahawks were close to winning the division last year, and if Milroe is able to develop well as an NFL quarterback, he'd arguably be the most athletic quarterback in the NFC West. Of course, that's just a hypothetical, and it's entirely possible he never puts it together and the Rams still come out on top with whoever they take next year to be the face of the franchise.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right this second.
Take another second and let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.